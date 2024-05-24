Jason Kelce's Jeopardy! Debut Had Him Reciting Salt-N-Pepa Lyrics, And The Fan Reactions Were A+

Retirement certainly hasn’t slowed down Jason Kelce, as the former Philadelphia Eagle has since appeared on Abbott Elementary and joined ESPN as an analyst. And while he and brother Travis may know how to ball more than they know Aristotle, Jason also showed up on a platform that’s pretty famous for its intellectuals — Jeopardy! Masters. In fact, the former Super Bowl champ had the honor of delivering an entire category, during which viewers were treated to the most fantastic reading of Salt-N-Pepa’s “Push It” lyrics, and believe me, the fan reactions did not disappoint.

As the Philadelphia Eagles center, Jason Kelce was an integral part of the infamous “tush push,” a short-yardage play that the team has used with great success. The writers at Jeopardy! therefore saw the perfect opportunity to incorporate the ‘80s hip-hop hit “Push It” in the category “The World Revolves Around Jason Kelce” during the May 22 Jeopardy! Masters finals. Check out this magical moment below:

Flawless delivery pic.twitter.com/Xbf0u4JFKwMay 23, 2024

Fans Have Great Reactions To Jason Kelce’s Jeopardy! Recitation Of ‘Push It’

The “ world’s favorite brothers ” Jason and Travis Kelce are known for their loud laughter and getting a little rambunctious ( Jason’s celebration of Travis’ playoff touchdown is all the proof you need), so to see him dial it back to deliver a perfectly proper recitation of the Salt-N-Pepa lyrics was pure gold, and fans thought so too, with one X (Twitter) user hoping he was available for hire:

Jason Kelce are you available for weddings? 🤞🏼

I mean, this has to be at least as close to as entertaining as the viral videos of him stumbling into a plant and DJing with Marshmello post-Super Bowl, right? One fan thinks so, tweeting :

OH MY GOD This is one of the greatest things I’ve ever seen/heard.

Of course, many just hoped there’s more where that came from, as other social media reactions included:

I need more lyric recitations by Jason Kelce asap, thanks. – EncBear

Need this version on iTunes ASAP – melissslm

I’m gonna need the whole song now. Please and thank you Jason Kelce and a “We gotta talk about it” Travis Kelce 😂😂😂😂 – marietk28

That last fan got at least the second half of their wish, as the Jeopardy! Masters appearance came up on the Kelce brothers’ podcast New Heights .

Jason Kelce Gives Insight Into His Jeopardy! Experience

As noted in the New Heights social media post above, Travis Kelce called his brother’s Salt-N-Pepa reading of the traditionally breathy lyrics “flawless execution.” Jason Kelce said “it was a blast” to work with the Jeopardy! crew, and he talked a little about the experience. He first explained that he had no input on the clues — those came straight from the Jeopardy! writers. Jason said:

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I just repeated like a parrot what the fine people at Jeopardy! told me to say. Congratulations to the wonderful team over there. They came by, stopped by, and we recorded it in one afternoon. They made it really easy, and for this clip in particular, they’re like, ‘It’s very important that you do not say it with, like, the melody or rhythm. Like it needs to be as un-hinting to the song as possible to make sure that nobody gets an unfair advantage.’