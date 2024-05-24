Jason Kelce's Jeopardy! Debut Had Him Reciting Salt-N-Pepa Lyrics, And The Fan Reactions Were A+
Push it real good!
Retirement certainly hasn’t slowed down Jason Kelce, as the former Philadelphia Eagle has since appeared on Abbott Elementary and joined ESPN as an analyst. And while he and brother Travis may know how to ball more than they know Aristotle, Jason also showed up on a platform that’s pretty famous for its intellectuals — Jeopardy! Masters. In fact, the former Super Bowl champ had the honor of delivering an entire category, during which viewers were treated to the most fantastic reading of Salt-N-Pepa’s “Push It” lyrics, and believe me, the fan reactions did not disappoint.
As the Philadelphia Eagles center, Jason Kelce was an integral part of the infamous “tush push,” a short-yardage play that the team has used with great success. The writers at Jeopardy! therefore saw the perfect opportunity to incorporate the ‘80s hip-hop hit “Push It” in the category “The World Revolves Around Jason Kelce” during the May 22 Jeopardy! Masters finals. Check out this magical moment below:
Fans Have Great Reactions To Jason Kelce’s Jeopardy! Recitation Of ‘Push It’
The “world’s favorite brothers” Jason and Travis Kelce are known for their loud laughter and getting a little rambunctious (Jason’s celebration of Travis’ playoff touchdown is all the proof you need), so to see him dial it back to deliver a perfectly proper recitation of the Salt-N-Pepa lyrics was pure gold, and fans thought so too, with one X (Twitter) user hoping he was available for hire:
I mean, this has to be at least as close to as entertaining as the viral videos of him stumbling into a plant and DJing with Marshmello post-Super Bowl, right? One fan thinks so, tweeting:
Of course, many just hoped there’s more where that came from, as other social media reactions included:
- I need more lyric recitations by Jason Kelce asap, thanks. – EncBear
- Need this version on iTunes ASAP – melissslm
- I’m gonna need the whole song now. Please and thank you Jason Kelce and a “We gotta talk about it” Travis Kelce 😂😂😂😂 – marietk28
That last fan got at least the second half of their wish, as the Jeopardy! Masters appearance came up on the Kelce brothers’ podcast New Heights.
Jason Kelce Gives Insight Into His Jeopardy! Experience
As noted in the New Heights social media post above, Travis Kelce called his brother’s Salt-N-Pepa reading of the traditionally breathy lyrics “flawless execution.” Jason Kelce said “it was a blast” to work with the Jeopardy! crew, and he talked a little about the experience. He first explained that he had no input on the clues — those came straight from the Jeopardy! writers. Jason said:
It’s interesting to get a little more info about what goes on behind the scenes of one of the best game shows ever. If you missed the Jeopardy! Masters finale and want to see Jason Kelce’s entire appearance, the May 22 episode (and the rest of the spinoff’s second season) are available to stream with a Hulu subscription.
