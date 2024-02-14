Jason Kelce Hilariously Roasted Himself Over The Viral Videos Of Him Stumbling Into A Plant And DJ-ing With Marshmello At Super Bowl After Parties
"I was really honorary security disaster."
After the Super Bowl aired on the 2024 TV schedule, and the Kansas City Chiefs took home their second championship in a row, the parties began, and they went hard. While Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship got lots of attention because they were seen being all romantic together at these after parties, the tight end’s older brother Jason also went viral, but for a totally different reason. Now, the Philadelphia Eagles center has opened up about the videos of him stumbling and DJing, and it's hilarious.
Much like Jason Kelce’s viral screaming out the window while shirtless moment that inspired a museum-worthy painting, and a hilarious reaction from Travis, his Las Vegas hijinks were equally entertaining. Now, the football player has roasted himself over viral moments that included him DJing with Marshmello and seemingly stumbling into a plant.
Jason And Travis Kelce Break Down The Viral Video Involving Taylor Swift And Marshmello
While chatting about all the viral videos that came out of the after-party, Travis noted one that showed him and Swift having a romantic moment, while his older brother was absolutely jamming out. Jason totally roasted himself while reacting to this clip on New Heights, saying:
Jason Kelce then proceeded to explain how he wound up with a Kansas City Chiefs Luchador mask you can see him wearing in the videos with Marshmello, which they show around the 1 hour and 28-minute mark in New Heights. He said he found it on the floor, and while Travis was concerned about the cleanliness of it, Jason didn’t care, he wore that thing for the rest of the night.
The brothers went on to joke about how Jason should start DJing with Marshmello, because clearly, they were vibing up there. And with those retirement rumors surrounding the football player, he even joked about thinking about having some free time on his hands.
Did Jason Kelce Fall Into That Plant? He Sorts This Issue Out Once And For All
The fun didn’t end with Jason’s DJing gig though, because he took on another job at the end of the night. This came about when the Philadelphia Eagle explained the viral video of him following Taylor Swift and Travis Klece and the pop star’s security. Memorably, the center lost his balance and seemingly stumbled into a plant. However, according to Jason, he was doing hard work, as he said:
Personally, I wouldn’t go so far as to say “security disaster,” however, it was for sure a chaotic and hilarious moment.
Overall, the internet really loves Jason Kelce and how he celebrates, especially when he gets up to hijinks like this. Clearly, he had a blast celebrating his brother’s massive win, and we all had a blast watching it happen. So cheers to the Kansas City Chiefs and Jason Kelce for one memorable Super Bowl weekend!
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
Most Popular
By Riley Utley
By Ryan LaBee
By Adam Holmes
By Mick Joest
By Laura Hurley
By Laura Hurley