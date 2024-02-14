Jason Kelce Hilariously Roasted Himself Over The Viral Videos Of Him Stumbling Into A Plant And DJ-ing With Marshmello At Super Bowl After Parties

After the Super Bowl aired on the 2024 TV schedule , and the Kansas City Chiefs took home their second championship in a row, the parties began, and they went hard. While Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship got lots of attention because they were seen being all romantic together at these after parties, the tight end’s older brother Jason also went viral, but for a totally different reason. Now, the Philadelphia Eagles center has opened up about the videos of him stumbling and DJing, and it's hilarious.

Much like Jason Kelce’s viral screaming out the window while shirtless moment that inspired a museum-worthy painting , and a hilarious reaction from Travis , his Las Vegas hijinks were equally entertaining. Now, the football player has roasted himself over viral moments that included him DJing with Marshmello and seemingly stumbling into a plant.

Jason And Travis Kelce Break Down The Viral Video Involving Taylor Swift And Marshmello

While chatting about all the viral videos that came out of the after-party, Travis noted one that showed him and Swift having a romantic moment, while his older brother was absolutely jamming out. Jason totally roasted himself while reacting to this clip on New Heights, saying:

There were some great pans. It’s a very strong dichotomy of on this side [there's] two people in love and enjoying the moment together, panning to a complete Neanderthal who is no longer connected with modern-day society.

Jason Kelce then proceeded to explain how he wound up with a Kansas City Chiefs Luchador mask you can see him wearing in the videos with Marshmello, which they show around the 1 hour and 28-minute mark in New Heights. He said he found it on the floor, and while Travis was concerned about the cleanliness of it, Jason didn’t care, he wore that thing for the rest of the night.

The brothers went on to joke about how Jason should start DJing with Marshmello, because clearly, they were vibing up there. And with those retirement rumors surrounding the football player , he even joked about thinking about having some free time on his hands.

Did Jason Kelce Fall Into That Plant? He Sorts This Issue Out Once And For All

The fun didn’t end with Jason’s DJing gig though, because he took on another job at the end of the night. This came about when the Philadelphia Eagle explained the viral video of him following Taylor Swift and Travis Klece and the pop star’s security. Memorably, the center lost his balance and seemingly stumbled into a plant. However, according to Jason, he was doing hard work, as he said:

I did not fall into that plant. As I’ve specified, I was not, I was trying, I was just walking straight. But, I was getting too close. As honorary security team member, I was trying to keep my distance to the right amount between Travis and Taylor. In my head, I was really honorary security disaster.

Personally, I wouldn’t go so far as to say “security disaster,” however, it was for sure a chaotic and hilarious moment.