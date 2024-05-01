Travis Kelce Opens Up About Historic Multi-Million Dollar Contract Extension As Jason Kelce Addresses Rumors About ESPN Gig

The Kelce brothers are no strangers to new and big news, and today we got a lot of it. While Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s relationship has been the subject of many headlines, the brothers’ careers have also been a major point of attention. Now, with the NFL season approaching they’re opening up about what’s next, with Travis talking about his new multi-million dollar contract extension with the Kansas City Chiefs, and Jason responding to rumors that he’s headed to ESPN for his next gig.

Travis Kelce Signs A Historic Contract Extension With The Kansas City Chiefs

Jason Kelce announced the exciting news about his little brother on their podcast New Heights , citing the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport’s report that said the two-year contract extension makes Travis, “the NFL’s highest-paid tight end, sources say.” Reacting to this exciting news about his $34.25 million extension, the football player said:

Yes, so the highest paid, that’s exactly it. The highest TE AAV $17.125. I am so freaking thankful to Brett Veach, Mark Donovan, Coach Reid. Big Red, I love you big guy. And obviously, Clark Hunt, man.

Travis went on to thank the Chiefs owners, the Hunt family, too, and explained that he’s excited to continue living in Kansas City and playing for the team. He’s been there for 12 years, and it was abundantly clear that he’s excited for the two to come as he said:

And I’m gonna love the next two years of playing here in Kansas City. And we’ll see what happens after that, man. But I’m so excited, I’m so grateful for this organization for getting it done and making me feel appreciated and compensated the right way. And on top of that, I got to move the needle for the tight end room.

Finally, Travis talked about how grateful he is to be returning to the Chiefs. He’s made his career there, won three Super Bowls there, and wants to keep on playing with them, as he said:

I can’t thank Kansas City enough, my agents for keep knocking on that door to see if anything is available. Knowing that I’m not a guy who sits out, I’m not a guy who holds out. I’m a guy that loves coming into the building, and the Chiefs know that. So, for them to first of all want to get this done for me, knowing how much blood sweat and tears I put into this thing, I’m extremely grateful and extremely thankful for everyone involved.

While Travis Kelce has been off work for a few months, his enthusiasm to get back on the field was palpable. You know what else was palpable? Jason Kelce’s comments about him maybe working for ESPN.

Following His Retirement, Is Jason Kelce Headed To ESPN? He Opens Up About The Rumors

Following rumors about Jason Kelce’s retirement , the center officially left the Philadelphia Eagles in March . Now, he’s looking for his next gig, and no one was surprised when reports arose that he was going to become a host on ESPN’s Monday Night Countdown. Addressing this potential next step in his career, the former center told his little brother:

Nothing’s been officially inked yet or announced yet, but obviously, there’s been a lot of reports out there about me going to ESPN. You know, I think time will kind of take care of that, but it’s a tremendous honor to even be considered to potentially work there. That network was everything Travis and I watched growing up.

Again, nothing is officially signed, but Jason Kelce sure made it sound like we’re going to be seeing him every Monday on the 2024 TV schedule once the football season starts, as he said:

So the fact that I may potentially probably will be working there is pretty darn cool, man.

Jason didn’t technically confirm that he’ll be working at ESPN. However, he did say that talking to them made him realize the network was the “right fit” for him. He also noted that he is roughly aware of who he’ll be working with and that he’s “excited to learn.” So, it sounds like it’s almost confirmed that he’ll be working there, they’re just ironing out the details of it.