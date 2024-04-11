Travis Kelce's Viral Siblings Day TikTok For Jason Kelce Had Fans Calling Them 'The World's Favorite Brothers,' And I Couldn't Agree More

Jason and Travis Kelce are truly sibling goals. While I came to know them because of Travis’ relationship with Taylor Swift , I grew to adore them by listening to New Heights and witnessing the deep love they have for each other. Now, the three-time Super Bowl champ is proving that he and his brother are “the world’s favorite brothers” through a viral TikTok, and I couldn’t agree more.

Travis has never been one to shy away from praising his older brother. He’s made it very clear that Jason is his role model, and the love and admiration he has for him is palpable. So, it came as no surprise when the Kansas City Chiefs tight end took to TikTok to celebrate his bro by posting this adorable video of them growing up:

@traviskelce Had to wish my guy who loves made up holidays more than anyone a HAPPY NATIONAL SIBLINGS DAY!! ❤️🫶🏻 ♬ original sound - Travis Kelce

Isn’t that the sweetest thing ever? Using clips from their childhood, showing off some of Jason Kelce’s best touchdown celebrations and even including a clip of the former center’s viral painting-worthy screaming moment in Buffalo , Travis paid homage to his big bro in the best way.

Since Travis posted the video honoring Jason and National Siblings Day, the TikTok has amassed over 1 million views, and fans couldn’t help but comment about their love for the siblings, because as the New Heights comment mentioned, they are “Brotherly love at its finest.” Here are a few of the highlights:

The worlds favorite brothers ❤️🫶😭 -JessicaGolich

Travis, I've became a Taylor fan, a chiefs fan,and a new heights fan since watching your love story unfold. I am obsessed with you two. so happy for you both -falconsgurl

Your parents have to be two of the most proud parents ever. They successfully raised two successful boys that have somehow managed to make the world fall in love with them. What a great family. -joni

This is absolutely the sweetest tribute to Jason. Well done, Trav. ❤️ -Erin Borror

The best example of brotherhood we will ever see❤️❤️❤️🥰🥰🥰 -Kelley Spring

You two are just so amazing!! You are the brothers everyone wishes they had! Thanks for sharing with us! 🥰 -iteachbecauseican

Brb crying 😭😭 I love my siblings so much; it’s so cool to see siblings as best friends -Jo Mar

All this love for the Kelce brothers is so real, and I’m right there with all the fans. While I was aware of them after they both played in the 2023 Super Bowl, I fell in love with them when Travis started dating Taylor Swift, and I started looking forward to episodes of New Heights like I look forward to Swift’s upcoming projects .

Swifties are in a similar boat. They’ve fallen head over heels for Jason and Travis, so much so that when it was rumored that Jason was retiring from the NFL they made the sweetest fan edits for him. Then, when the Philadelphia Eagles center officially announced his retirement , they showed their love and support again, and shed a sweet tear, just like Travis did during his sibling's emotional speech .

The love between these two is undeniable, and I think that’s why they are so beloved by the public. They aren’t afraid to get emotional when it comes to speaking about each other, and the pride they have for one another is the most precious thing ever.

