The Internet Is Having A Heyday Reacting To Travis Kelce And Jason Kelce’s Touchdown Celebrations, And I Can’t Get Enough
How do you upstage Taylor Swift?
Yes, Taylor Swift was in the building on Sunday, as Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs advanced to the AFC Championship, but for once, it wasn’t her that everyone was watching up in the suites. In what seemed like an impossible feat, Jason Kelce — who was rumored to be retiring after his Philadelphia Eagles were eliminated from the playoffs — stole the show with his wild celebrations after his brother scored a touchdown. Travis, however, wasn’t to be outdone, as fans collectively lost their minds when he flashed the heart-hand sign up at Swift after the score. Let’s take a look at all the madness.
Fans Are Loving Jason Kelce’s Shirtless Touchdown Celebration
There’s no doubt that Taylor Swift has enjoyed supporting Travis Kelce on the football field in the months since they started dating, but Jason Kelce made it pretty clear that nobody is a bigger fan of No. 87 than him. After the tight end scored a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills, a shirtless Jason let out a guttural scream before jumping out of the suite’s window onto the ice-covered stands. Fans were impressed, to say the least, with one X (Twitter) user writing:
Only Jason Kelce could upstage Taylor Swift: pic.twitter.com/RGA4JUhxQxJanuary 22, 2024
I don’t know if all those dads, Brads and Chads were as miffed about Jason Kelce being shown on TV as they were when Taylor Swift seemed to dominate the NFL’s coverage, but the Eagles center certainly earned himself a lot of air time. Another fan wrote:
I think Travis’ Brother Jason really enjoyed that TD. pic.twitter.com/m3AWmWBZ5TJanuary 22, 2024
While most of us were focused on Jason Kelce’s touchdown celebration, Swifties were likely more interested in what was happening on the field, as Travis seemed to show some love for Taylor.
Travis Kelce Blows Taylor Swift A Kiss And Makes Heart-Hands
Travis Kelce had a pretty good night, scoring two touchdowns in the Chiefs’ win. After one of his scores, he launched the football into the crowd before blowing a kiss and sending a message up to the suites that likely had Swifties like the one below sobbing:
TRAVIS KELCE TOUCHDOWN! Taylor celebrating! The heart hands 🫶🏽😭 pic.twitter.com/B7rJHF9GsQJanuary 22, 2024
Yes, he just did that, and fans had hilarious reactions to how they assumed Taylor Swift’s fans were feeling in that moment, as this X user joked:
Taylor Swift fans when Travis Kelce did the heart thing pic.twitter.com/JzHtM6JzJgJanuary 22, 2024
Just as Taylor Swift is bringing dads and daughters together for football, the Kelce brothers apparently were creating unity in households all over, as one fan tweeted:
In fact, could it be possible that Jason Kelce was reacting to the heart-hands and not the touchdown, as this person was?
Me reacting to Travis Kelce doing heart hands after the touchdown. pic.twitter.com/Z3p8xwYgK6January 22, 2024
Or there’s this theory — that Taylor Swift wasn’t the intended recipient of Travis Kelce’s affection after all:
A couple of things are for sure — there’s nothing like the support that Jason Kelce has for his brother, and it seems like Travis Kelce is pretty smitten with Taylor Swift. Throw some football into that equation, and now everybody’s happy. The Kansas City Chiefs will now face the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game at 3 p.m. ET Sunday, January 28, on CBS, and outside of the sports realm, there’s always plenty for Swifties to look forward to.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
Most Popular
By Laura Hurley
By Ryan LaBee
By Nick Venable
By Erik Swann
By Ryan LaBee
By Erik Swann