The Internet Is Having A Heyday Reacting To Travis Kelce And Jason Kelce’s Touchdown Celebrations, And I Can’t Get Enough

Yes, Taylor Swift was in the building on Sunday, as Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs advanced to the AFC Championship, but for once, it wasn’t her that everyone was watching up in the suites. In what seemed like an impossible feat, Jason Kelce — who was rumored to be retiring after his Philadelphia Eagles were eliminated from the playoffs — stole the show with his wild celebrations after his brother scored a touchdown. Travis, however, wasn’t to be outdone, as fans collectively lost their minds when he flashed the heart-hand sign up at Swift after the score. Let’s take a look at all the madness.

Fans Are Loving Jason Kelce’s Shirtless Touchdown Celebration

There’s no doubt that Taylor Swift has enjoyed supporting Travis Kelce on the football field in the months since they started dating , but Jason Kelce made it pretty clear that nobody is a bigger fan of No. 87 than him. After the tight end scored a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills, a shirtless Jason let out a guttural scream before jumping out of the suite’s window onto the ice-covered stands. Fans were impressed, to say the least, with one X (Twitter) user writing:

Only Jason Kelce could upstage Taylor Swift:

I don’t know if all those dads, Brads and Chads were as miffed about Jason Kelce being shown on TV as they were when Taylor Swift seemed to dominate the NFL’s coverage , but the Eagles center certainly earned himself a lot of air time. Another fan wrote:

I think Travis' Brother Jason really enjoyed that TD.

While most of us were focused on Jason Kelce’s touchdown celebration, Swifties were likely more interested in what was happening on the field, as Travis seemed to show some love for Taylor.

Travis Kelce Blows Taylor Swift A Kiss And Makes Heart-Hands

Travis Kelce had a pretty good night, scoring two touchdowns in the Chiefs’ win. After one of his scores, he launched the football into the crowd before blowing a kiss and sending a message up to the suites that likely had Swifties like the one below sobbing:

TRAVIS KELCE TOUCHDOWN! Taylor celebrating! The heart hands 🫶🏽😭

Yes, he just did that, and fans had hilarious reactions to how they assumed Taylor Swift’s fans were feeling in that moment, as this X user joked:

Taylor Swift fans when Travis Kelce did the heart thing

Just as Taylor Swift is bringing dads and daughters together for football, the Kelce brothers apparently were creating unity in households all over, as one fan tweeted :

I’m crying bc Travis just hearted Taylor and my husband is crying because Jason ripped his shirt off and chugged a beer … what a time to be alive.

In fact, could it be possible that Jason Kelce was reacting to the heart-hands and not the touchdown, as this person was?

Me reacting to Travis Kelce doing heart hands after the touchdown.

Or there’s this theory — that Taylor Swift wasn’t the intended recipient of Travis Kelce’s affection after all:

I like to think Travis flashed the heart sign to Jason.