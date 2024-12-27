Jason Kelce And Pete Davidson Giving Gifts For Christmas Is The Celebrity Collab I Didn’t Know I Needed

With the upcoming 2025 TV schedule set to deliver presents once the holiday season has concluded, 2024’s festive period is still moving forward with all sorts of good news. As if retired football player/podcaster Jason Kelce couldn’t be enough of a sweetheart through his charitable pursuits in Philadelphia, the former center for the Eagles was revealed to be giving out presents to those in need. What’s more, having SNL alum Pete Davidson as part of the proceedings ups this story’s game a bit, making it the celebrity collab I didn’t know I needed.

It began as an idea, codenamed “Operation Snowball.” Hatched by Kelce and former teammates Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson, the event was tied to their charity holiday album, A Philly Special Christmas Party. More specifically, as described on Jason Kelce’s YouTube channel by fellow teammate Connor Barwin, the plan went as follows:

This last year, Jason, Jordan and Lane came to me and said they wanted to do something really big. They wanted to use the proceeds from the record to get a gift for every single kid in the Philadelphia public school district.

If you live in the Pennsylvania/New Jersey area, you’ve probably seen this album sitting on the counter at your local Wawa. With a cover that depicts Jason Kelce, Jordan Mailata, and Lane Johnson as Peanuts-style characters, and a tracklist that includes an appearance by Jason’s brother/Taylor Swift’s main squeeze Travis Kelce, you really can’t miss it.

Plus, getting folks like Pete Davidson involved in the project elevates its star power even more.

And it’s a good thing too, because the proceeds from this album were enough to make these tidings of comfort and joy a reality. But I can’t undersell the fact that getting Pete Davidson to join in on the fun was the cherry on top. Take a look at the full video from Jason Kelce’s YouTube, and see for yourself:

We Gave EACH and EVERY Kid in Philadelphia Public Schools a Gift For The Holidays - YouTube Watch On

Much like the insane Eras Tour bonuses Taylor Swift paid out , the older Kelce brother’s philanthropy is a beautiful reminder of the generosity that helps make this holiday period so wonderful. And who knows - maybe next year’s album will sell well enough that Jason Kelce can expand Operation: Snowball's reach even further! In which case, fingers crossed he actually dress as Santa, with Pete Davidson and his former Eagles teammates decked out as his elves.

While we’re still waiting for an update on the first upcoming Saturday Night Live hosts of 2025, it’d be nice to see Jason Kelce and/or Pete Davidson on deck for Season 50. But while we wait, you can always watch reruns of the previous 49 seasons, as well as the episodes that have already aired for this milestone season with a Peacock subscription ! And while you're at it, you can check out some of Pete Davidson's best movies and TV shows on that very same platform.