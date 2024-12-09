The Insane Number Of Millions Taylor Swift Paid Out In Crew Bonuses During Her Record-Breaking Eras Tour

Dear readers who follow the adventures of Taylor Swift, I’m sorry but I have to be the one to remind you that the Eras Tour is officially over. While the 2024 TV schedule did see the pop icon’s record-breaking tour hit Disney+ with a “Taylor’s Version” cut, the actual event itself drew to a close with last night’s show in Vancouver, BC. However, with great profit comes great reward… or at least that’s what the final total on crew bonuses paid out seems to indicate.

Per reporting through People , Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour has paid out $197 million in bonuses over the course of its two year run. And before you ask, yes, this includes those $5 million bonuses paid to Taylor’s truck drivers that we reported on in summer 2023. That’s not a knock at the total amount, but rather a friendly reminder of how much this kindness has grown in a relatively short amount of time.

This honestly tracks when you look into the atmosphere that Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour has cultivated. With fans bonding over friendship bracelets, surprise songs being snuck into the set list, and other subjects of interest, this was a show so huge it created a seismic event earlier this year. Whether you were a fan or not, there was no shortage of Swift updates that you probably came across when looking at the daily news.

(Image credit: Taylor Swift's YouTube Channel)

It’s kind of insane to think of what’s happened during the Eras Tour’s total run. There was a gigantic Ticketmaster debacle , the beginning of the Taylor Swift/Travis Kelce relationship timeline , and, more recently, there was the unfortunate cancellation of Swift’s Vienna tour dates this past August. It’s been a wild ride for those who have been the most invested in this reflective era of Taylor’s career, and now it’s officially over.

So what’s next for Taylor Swift? Well, we could perhaps see Swift’s potential film directorial debut with Searchlight Pictures go into production. Or maybe she could finally schedule the next “Taylor’s Version” re-recording for release to the public. There could even be a brand new album’s worth of love songs, inspired by Travis Kelce himself.

No one knows but Ms. Swift, and so far she’s not telling. Which is fine, because maybe the world needs a bit of a break from Taylor Swift. If you agree with that sentiment, you just might get it. I wouldn't expect that respite to last long, as she tends to be a busy person who's always got something in the works.

But if you’re one of the faithfuls who want to lavish more rewards upon the woman after her reported generosity, you can do that as well! You can start by watching Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version), which is available to those of you with a Disney+ subscription .