Quinta Brunson, Ayo Edebiri And 8 Other Black Comedy Actresses Who I’m Hyped To See Take Over Hollywood

This year marked a historic moment in the Television Academy’s history, as two Black women became 75th Emmy Award winners by taking home trophies for Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy in the same year. Of course, I’m referring to Quinta Brunson’s lead actress win for Abbott Elementary and Ayo Edebiri’s supporting actress title for The Bear. So, thinking about this historic moment, and all the magnificent Black women working in comedy today, we’ve compiled a list of Black actresses who we can’t wait to see take over Hollywood.

(Image credit: ABC)

Quinta Brunson

Over the course of Abbott Elementary’s run, there’s been a lot of talk about how Quinta Brunson and her team at ABC are helping save network television. As the creator, showrunner, executive producer, writer and, oh yeah, star of the comedy, I’d say this incredible woman is the biggest reason why Abbott Elementary is such a hit.

After years of working on comedies like A Black Lady Sketch Show, Brunson broke big with Abbott, and even though the show hasn’t been on long, she’s cemented herself in television history as a prolific comedy writer, actor and producer.

(Image credit: Frank Ockenfels/FX)

Ayo Edebiri

Ayo Edebiri burst into the mainstream in 2022 with Season 1 of The Bear. However, 2023 was the year where she took over, because her role in The Bear’s cast elevated her and she won an Emmy for playing Sydney, she was the co-lead of the Bottoms ensemble , she was part of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem voice cast , and she starred in Theater Camp, too. And that was only in one year.

Along with all the work I just listed, this powerhouse comedian also voices roles in the beloved comedies Big Mouth and Clone High. She’s also a writer, producer and stand-up comedian.

Ayo Edebiri isn’t just poised to take over Hollywood, she actively is.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Jessica Williams

The world really became aware of Jessica Williams when her film The Incredible Jessica James -- which she starred in, wrote and produced -- came out in 2017. After that, she had supporting roles in the Fantastic Beasts movies and comedies like Booksmart. She then went on to star in Max’s Love Life, and these days she is in the stellar Apple TV+ comedy, Shrinking , alongside Jason Segel and Harrison Ford.

What I’m saying is we should all be paying attention to this powerhouse comedy actress, because Williams has proven herself over and over again, and her star consistently keeps rising higher and higher.

(Image credit: HBO)

Issa Rae

Issa Rae created, wrote, produced and starred in HBO’s hit comedy, Insecure, which is an incredible TV show led by Black women . After her incredibly successful series came to a close in 2021, this actress started to expand her work in film, playing parts in Vengeance, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and American Fiction. Most notably, when it comes to Rae’s film career, she played President Barbie in the cast of Barbie , 2023’s highest-grossing film.

So, not only is she a renowned producer, writer and actress, she’s also a movie star in the making.

(Image credit: Photograph by Katie Yu/ HBO Max)

Danielle Brooks

If you need a triple threat, look no further than Danielle Brooks. Star of stage and screen, this actress became a well-known name after starring in 89 episodes of Orange is the New Black as Taystee. After that, she landed roles in movies here and there, and then she became a series regular in the cast of James Gunn’s DC series, Peacemaker . Soon, she found herself among 2024’s Oscar nominees for her performance in the musical drama The Color Purple.

She can do drama, she can do comedy and she has the voice of an angel. If you aren’t watching Danielle Brooks’ work , you’re missing out.

(Image credit: NBC)

Ego Nwodim

Ego Nwodim has been a mainstay on Saturday Night Live since 2018. This comedian and the modern cast of SNL have done some amazing, genius and stupid sketches that have us rolling over with laughter – like “Rap Roundtable” and “Lisa from Temecula.” She’s proven herself over and over again throughout her years on the sketch comedy show, and like the actresses who have come before her, like Tina Fey, Kristen Wiig and Maya Rudolph, she’s poised to take over the comedy space.

(Image credit: Miramax)

Da'Vine Joy Randolph

Da’Vine Joy Randolph has been consistently working since 2013. However, her break-out moment came in 2023 when she starred alongside Paul Giamatti in The Holdovers. As an Oscar nominee, she’s now being recognized for her dramatic and comedic talents, and I can’t wait to see her in leading roles.

Before this big moment, she played memorable supporting roles in shows like Only Murders in the Building and High Fidelity. Now, it’s her time to shine!

(Image credit: ABC)

Janelle James

If there’s one character I want more of in Abbott Elementary , it’s Principal Ava Coleman, played by the incomparable Janelle James. Before joining Brunson’s series to play the unconventional principal, James was doing stand-up comedy, and she was working as a writer and voice actor on Central Park. Now, the world has become aware of her impeccable physical comedy and her hysterical one-liners, and we can’t wait for more.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Michaela Coel

Michaela Coel introduced herself as a television triple threat with her comedy, Chewing Gum, back in 2015, as she starred, wrote and produced the series. She then became huge with her beloved dramedy, I May Destroy You, in 2020, which, guess what, she also wrote, starred in and produced. Now, she’s starred in massive films like Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Honestly, if you aren’t watching Michaela Coel’s movies and TV shows , you are seriously missing out.

(Image credit: Cr. NETFLIX ©2021)

Nicole Byer

As the host of one of Netflix’s most refreshingly non-toxic reality shows , Nailed It!, Nicole Byer has become a household name. On top of her wholesome and hilarious hosting, she’s also a talented comedic actress, and she has played roles in iconic shows like The Good Place and Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Not to mention, she’s also a stand-up comedian. What can’t Nicole Byer do?

There are so many incredible Black comedic actresses working right now, and it’s been incredible to see all these women grow into stars. Now, they’re all set to take over Hollywood, and we can’t wait to see it happen!