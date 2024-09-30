'A Mob Boss Move:' Jeff Probst Speaks Out About Survivor Season 47 Stealing Incident, But What's The Rule On That Anyway?
Survivor is back in the 2024 TV schedule with Season 47, and one of the most popular TV shows got off to an eventful start with the first couple of episodes. In the latest episode, contestant Rachel LaMont unsuccessfully attempted to steal some rice and was called out on camera. After the broadcast, host Jeff Probst opened up about her "mob boss move" and provided some extra context about the rule breaking.
During an immunity challenge, Rachel LaMont not-so-subtly pocketed some of the rice that the castaways were transporting from the ocean to the beach before retrieving a ball from within the bag. While the theft wasn't in accordance with the rules of Survivor, the title of the episode being "Epic Boss Girl Move" was a pretty clear sign that it was a noteworthy move that fans should pay attention to.
In fact, it was so noteworthy that Jeff Probst dedicated several minutes of the On Fire: The Official Survivor Podcast to what went down. He said:
A "mob boss move" might not be respected in all reality TV competition shows, but Survivor is an exception as far as Jeff Probst is concerned. It's also worth noting that it helped Rachel stand out from the pack in the episode, which is important early in a Survivor season. Probst continued:
Castaways stealing rice might not get such a tolerant response from Jeff Probst and the production team if it happened on a regular basis, and the minor rule against it might have to turn into a major rule. But it's hard to imagine that Rachel didn't know that she'd be caught by multiple people, if not on camera. The longtime Survivor host elaborated:
If Rachel was argumentative or belligerent, I imagine that Jeff Probst either would have had a different reaction in front of the camera in the episode (which you can stream with a Paramount+ subscription) or would have more candidly condemned it on the podcast after the episode aired. And if you missed what happened, check out the clip below:
That's all in good fun, right? Competition might get more cutthroat as the season progresses and more castaways are eliminated, but for now, there were just laughs about Rachel's attempt to pilfer some rice. In light of how much Survivor contestants make, that could change.
Tune in to CBS on Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET for new episodes of Survivor, or stream via Paramount+. The first 46 seasons – which of course includes our picks for the best Survivor seasons – are available on the streamer as well, so there's plenty of Survivor for any fan to visit or revisit between new episodes.
