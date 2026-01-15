As We Look Ahead To Next Season, Jeff Probst Has Revealed His Favorite Survivor Season 49

Survivor is one of the best reality shows of all time, one that has inspired countless shows in the decades since its 2000 premiere. While we're looking forward to Survivor 50's impending premiere on CBS (and streaming with a Paramount+ subscription), fans and even Jeff Probst are still processing what went down in Season 49. What's more, the host and producer recently shared his "favorite moment" from the most recent installment of the competition series. And it's certainly a memorable scene.

While some fans want to know how much money Survivor contestants make, others are curious about Jeff Probt's perspective of the long-running series. While Seasons 49 isn't one of the best Survivor seasons, there were some moments that made an impact. While speaking with Parade, Probst shared one scene that's stuck with him, offering:

I had a lot of memorable moments with this group. But one that has really stayed with me was the moment on the dock with Kristina. She was so open and so vulnerable about missing her mom, who had recently passed. And her pain was so raw that for a moment it overwhelmed her. It wasn’t planned, it wasn’t prompted. It was just a human being carrying real grief, and the demands of this crazy game brought it all to the surface.

Honestly, this tracks. For most of the game Kristina was a ball of sunshine, even affectionally calling Probst "Uncle Jeff." So when she showed up one day in the dumps after a blind side, it was a noticeable change. The contestant eventually opened up about grieving her mother, in one of the seasons' most emotional moments. And after seeing it IRL, it's a scene that's stuck with Jeff.

While I personally think Survivor has a villain problem, there was no shortage of emotional moments throughout Season 49. Kristina's breakdown about her mother is just one example, and Jeff went on to explain why he loves that sequence so much. In his words:

It’s one of my favorite moments because it speaks to a part of Survivor that has always been deeply meaningful to me. When you take on something this difficult, you get stripped down in ways you don’t expect. And sometimes that creates space for emotional breakthroughs. And what was truly remarkable was that in the span of just a few minutes, you also saw the first steps toward Kristina healing her loss. And it all happened in real time on a dock in the middle of the Pacific Ocean.

On top of being a reality competition show, Survivor is also a social experiment. And when the contestants have luxuries, distractions, food and loved ones taken away from them, surprising things can come up emotionally. For Kristina, being blindsided at from a depleted place resulted in her emotional breakdown, and an honest discussion about grieving her late mother. Did it win her a million dollars? No, but she bared her soul in a moment that was refreshingly honest for a reality TV show.

(Image credit: CBS)

It should be fascinating to see how many of these moments happen when Survivor returns. The Survivor 50 cast list is stacked, featuring icons from classic seasons and some of the best New Era players from recent memory. Will they still be able to be emotionally vulnerable, or will the pressure of a returning players season harden the castaways? Only time will tell.

Survivor 50 will premiere on February 25th as part of the 2026 TV schedule. While we wait, Season 49 and the entire back catalogue of American Survivor is available to stream over on Paramount+.