As We Look Ahead To Next Season, Jeff Probst Has Revealed His Favorite Survivor Season 49
The Survivor host/showrunner has spoken.
Survivor is one of the best reality shows of all time, one that has inspired countless shows in the decades since its 2000 premiere. While we're looking forward to Survivor 50's impending premiere on CBS (and streaming with a Paramount+ subscription), fans and even Jeff Probst are still processing what went down in Season 49. What's more, the host and producer recently shared his "favorite moment" from the most recent installment of the competition series. And it's certainly a memorable scene.
While some fans want to know how much money Survivor contestants make, others are curious about Jeff Probt's perspective of the long-running series. While Seasons 49 isn't one of the best Survivor seasons, there were some moments that made an impact. While speaking with Parade, Probst shared one scene that's stuck with him, offering:
Honestly, this tracks. For most of the game Kristina was a ball of sunshine, even affectionally calling Probst "Uncle Jeff." So when she showed up one day in the dumps after a blind side, it was a noticeable change. The contestant eventually opened up about grieving her mother, in one of the seasons' most emotional moments. And after seeing it IRL, it's a scene that's stuck with Jeff.
Paramount+: from $7.99 a month/$59.99 a year
The entire Survivor catalogue is streaming on Paramount+. Between the Essential plan running $7.99 a month and the ad-free Premium option at $12.99 a month, there's plenty to choose from with Paramount+.
While I personally think Survivor has a villain problem, there was no shortage of emotional moments throughout Season 49. Kristina's breakdown about her mother is just one example, and Jeff went on to explain why he loves that sequence so much. In his words:
On top of being a reality competition show, Survivor is also a social experiment. And when the contestants have luxuries, distractions, food and loved ones taken away from them, surprising things can come up emotionally. For Kristina, being blindsided at from a depleted place resulted in her emotional breakdown, and an honest discussion about grieving her late mother. Did it win her a million dollars? No, but she bared her soul in a moment that was refreshingly honest for a reality TV show.
It should be fascinating to see how many of these moments happen when Survivor returns. The Survivor 50 cast list is stacked, featuring icons from classic seasons and some of the best New Era players from recent memory. Will they still be able to be emotionally vulnerable, or will the pressure of a returning players season harden the castaways? Only time will tell.
Survivor 50 will premiere on February 25th as part of the 2026 TV schedule. While we wait, Season 49 and the entire back catalogue of American Survivor is available to stream over on Paramount+.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.