I Thought Jenna Ortega Looked Awesome At SNL 50. I Wasn’t Alone, As Fans Are All Over Sabrina Carpenter’s Epic Shoutout

Look, I know SNL50 has already passed on the 2025 TV schedule, but I’m still not over one red carpet look. It’s been months since Jenna Ortega slayed the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice press tour and, while she’s not promoting anything right now, she slayed in silk when she attended the Saturday Night Live anniversary show last month. Not only that, but that excellent fit garnered the best compliment, as Sabrina Carpenter basically flirted with Ortega in response.

No, I’m Still Not Over Jenna Ortega’s Killer SNL50 Look

Since the weekend of SNL50, many were more focused on the show itself, with many talking about the Homecoming Concert or how Sabrina Carpenter would fit into the show. What you might not have noticed was the amazing dress Jenna Ortega wore. Check it:

(Image credit: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

No one has ever made a brown silk dress look so good! It was giving espresso, don’t you think? The Wednesday actress was wearing a Monse dress fresh off the runway and snatched up by her stylist, Enrique Melendez. It had a gorgeous plunging neckline and a scarf of the same material that was wrapped around her neck.

Jenna Ortega wore her long dark hair up and rocked simple makeup with a cat eye. Outside the red carpet, she paired the dress with a fuzzy cream jacket. During the night, Ortega even made an appearance on the show. specifically cropping up amid Jason Sudeikis and Will Forte’s sketch that played out within the audience.

I Just Realized Sabrina Carpenter Also Shouted It Out, And Fans Were All Over It

Jenna Ortega and Sabrina Carpenter are actual friends. Both are Disney Channel alum, and they starred together in Carpenter’s “Taste” music video. Considering their friendship, it probably shouldn't have been too surprising that Carpenter would reach out with an A+ message after seeing Ortega's red carpet fit. Here’s what she wrote on Ortega’s Instagram:

need you biblically

Considering how Brinacore has been taking over the internet, that's a huge compliment to receive from the “Please Please Please” singer! (It’s also incredibly on brand considering Carpenter’s past with the church). What’s even better is how fans responded to the interaction:

“SABRINA WHAT ARE YOU DOING HERE😭” - @starloverx

- @starloverx “you said exactly what I was thinking” - @erikaa.pen

- @erikaa.pen “real” - @pr_boriqueno

- @pr_boriqueno “PLS KISS AGAIN” - @yannis.oy

- @yannis.oy “I need you both really” - @alexannosaurus

- @alexannosaurus “amen” - @anikazelayaa

These two starlets surely know how to draw the public's attention. In the “Taste” video, they made out after fighting over the same male love interest, and it was very reminiscent of Death Becomes Her. Fans have and will surely continue to ship these two. And, of course, there have been tons of calls from them to work together again! It's giving best friend energy, because I know I hype up my friends when they turn up on Instagram to share their great fits.

Jenna Ortega has a movie coming out next month called Death Of A Unicorn, so I definitely look forward to seeing more jaw-dropping looks from her. You can also relive SNL50 right now by streaming it with a Peacock subscription.