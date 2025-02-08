Sabrina Carpenter Will Be At SNL's 50th Anniversary, I Have A Theory About How She'll Be Involved

If Sabrina Carpenter is coming all this way, it better be because of Domingo. Yeah, you heard me. The “Espresso” singer is set to be a guest on the massive 50th Anniversary celebration for Saturday Night Live, and I have a feeling she’ll be there to participate in the third iteration of the uber-viral sketch starring Marcello Hernández’s Domingo .

One week before SNL 50’s premiere on the 2025 TV schedule , the show announced some of the guests set to appear in it. It included longtime staples, like five-timers Martin Short and Tom Hanks, as well as newer guests who took the show by storm, like Pedro Pascal, Ayo Edebiri and Bad Bunny. Notably, Sabrina Carpenter was the second name listed in the ad posted on Instagram .

While she’s never been an SNL host , she was the musical guest for Jake Gyllenhaal’s episode during Season 49. However, more notably – in this case – her hit song “Espresso” was used in one of Season 50’s most viral sketches, “Bridesmaids Speech,” which you can see below:

Bridesmaid Speech - SNL - YouTube Watch On

In the first iteration of this sketch, Ariana Grande sang off-key hilariously to a parody of Carpenter’s “Espresso.” Then, the “Please Please Please” singer decided to capitalize on the viral moment and do the funniest thing ever by inviting Hernández to one of her concerts to play Domingo.

Also, the day before that, Domingo made his second appearance on SNL as Charli XCX and co. sang a parody of Chappell Roan’s “HOT TO GO!”

Here’s what all this shows me:

Domingo has swiftly cemented himself as a beloved SNL character.

The sketch is now recurring.

If a pop star is on the show, it’s not unreasonable to think they’ll sing off-key alongside Marcello Hernández's hilarious character.

Therefore, I don’t think it’s far-fetched to theorize that Carpenter will do a new Domingo sketch to celebrate Saturday Night Live’s 50th anniversary.

If this program is anything like the 40th celebration, we’ll see the return of a bunch of SNL characters from the show’s entire run. It’d make sense to include bits from recent seasons too, especially those that have taken the world by storm.

Sabrina Carpenter is one of the biggest pop stars working right now. She’s also proven she’s worthy of hosting SNL through her Netflix Christmas special , Grammys performance and her interaction with Hernández at her concert. Plus, it was her song at the center of Ariana Grande’s initial “Bridesmaids Speech” sketch. Honestly, this is anything but “Nonsense,” her being involved in a Domingo sketch feels inevitable and necessary.