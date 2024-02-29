Jennifer Aniston Gave Up Mid Push Up, And I Love To See A Celeb Workout Video That’s Not Perfect Every Once And Awhile

Jennifer Aniston has been famously fit for, hell, my entire life, from when she was stylish and svelte as Friends' resident fashionista Rachel Green to when she popped up in nothing but a lab coat and lingerie (plus some, ahem, choice accessories) as the most in-shape dentist you've ever seen in 2011's Horrible Bosses. Though the actress notably keeps fit for her health and to fuel all of her film and TV roles, that doesn't mean she also doesn't experience gym burnout just like the rest of us.

Due to a funny clip Aniston recently posted onto her Instagram grid, her 45 million followers saw The Morning Show leading lady flow through a variety of yoga poses while balanced atop a slant board from Pvolve NYC, which bills itself on its site as the actress's "favorite low-impact fitness method." While the soundtrack to the video is Beyoncé's high-energy "MOVE," the vid ends with the 55-year-old star not moving at all. Instead, she jokingly faceplants to the ground rather than finishing her push-ups.

From the floor of a home gym, the TV icon can be heard bemoaning that she didn't want to work out, much to the amusement of her trainer, Dani Coleman, who seemingly shot the silly video. During it, Aniston said:

Oh god! You know those days when you just don't wanna do it? You just gotta do it.

It's not the first time that Jen Aniston has shown off elements of her strenuous workout routine on her social media page. However, it is refreshing to see even an athletic Hollywood star like her mess up a move or two, or not have the energy to keep going through a set.

Aniston captioned the Instagram video with a quip about having one of "THOSE Mondays," yet more proof that the actress experiences the Monday Meltdowns just like the rest of us.

If you’re having one of THOSE Mondays, I FEEL YOU Just gotta do it!! ❤️💪🏼💋 @pvolve

It's clear how much health and exercise mean to the actress—her many brand deals include wellness-minded partnerships with SmartWater, Vital Proteins and Pvolve. However, Aniston isn't afraid to get real about the hardships of staying famously fit.

She previously discussed the realities of aging in Hollywood and dodging critics who seemingly always have something to say about a woman's looks. The actress also shared how doing too much cardio left her "just burnt out" and how she's had to switch to lower-impact cardio workouts over the years to avoid back injury.

In the end, whatever Jennifer Aniston is doing, it's clearly working—the actress has been on the awards show circuit celebrating The Morning Show Season 3 looking positively radiant and the picture of good health. You can see Jen in all of her athletic glory (seriously, those anchorwoman sheath dresses really show off the biceps) as Alex Levy in The Morning Show with an Apple TV+ subscription.

And so what if she needs to take a few mid-workout breaks during those push-up sessions? Who doesn't?!