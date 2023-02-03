The Most Iconic '90s Outfits On Friends And How To Recreate Them

There are so many iconic character outfits in Friends it’s honestly hard to count. Rachel, Monica and Phoebe all became fashion icons in their own right during the show’s ten-season run—although in my opinion, some of the very best Friends fashion looks are from the episodes prior to the dawn of the 21st century.

Today we’re sharing our picks for the Friends outfits that most exemplify '90s fashion, as well as tips for how to recreate the looks.

(Image credit: NBC)

Rachel’s Overalls in “The One With The Sonogram At The End”

All the girls wear slouchy overalls at some point during the first few seasons—but the outfit Rachel wears to see Barry at work in Season 1, Episode 2 just might stand out as the most iconic. From the ruffly babydoll tank underneath and the perfect flattering fit to the jacket tied around the waist and “The Rachel” haircut, this look has everything you need to look like the perfect casual '90s cool girl.

(opens in new tab) The Ragged Priest Dude Denim Overall at Urban Outfitters for $115 (opens in new tab).

(Image credit: NBC)

Rachel’s Outfit With The Knee Highs in “The One Where The Monkey Gets Away”

One of the most memorable Rachel outfits of all time is this ensemble from the Season 1 episode where Marcel the monkey goes missing during Rachel’s babysitting gig. While the plaid skirt is probably the star of this look, the white turtleneck and white knee high socks compliment the white in the skirt perfectly.

The outfit enters its Outside Era with a brown pea coat, which is perfect for chasing Capuchin monkeys and banana delivery men around Manhattan.

(opens in new tab) LYANER Women's Cute Split Front Plaid High Waist Zip Up Mini Bodycon Skirt for $12.99 - $22.99 on Amazon (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) KONY Women's 4 Pairs Casual Knee High Socks Soft Stretch Cotton All Season Gift Size 6-10 (Triple Stripe White) for $16.99 on Amazon. (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) ASOS DESIGN Petite turtle neck crop top in white for $23.00 on ASOS (opens in new tab).

(Image credit: NBC)

Monica’s Trendy Workout Fit In “The One With The Ick Factor”

Going for a more casual '90s look? Monica’s black biker shorts/sports bra combo from the Season 1 episode “The One With the Ick Factor.”

Not only is Monica’s workout set a look that’s still popular today, it’s one you could probably recreate at most clothing stores. However, if you want to rep the Nike logo like Monica does, you might have to look a little bit harder.

(opens in new tab) Swoosh Dri-FIT Racerback Sports Bra for $40.00 at Nordstrom (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Floerns Women's Casual Long Sleeve Zip Up Cropped Hoodie Jacket with Pockets for $19.99 - $32.99 on Amazon (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Nike Sportswear Essential Biker Shorts Black for $27.95 on Amazon (opens in new tab).

(Image credit: NBC)

Chandler’s Perfect '90s Polo In “The One With The Ick Factor”

In the same scene, we see Chandler wearing the perfect '90s polo while asking Rachel about a certain dirty dream she’d had about the two of them (and Joey).

The guys do wear a lot of classic '90s flannels and jackets during the first few seasons of Friends, but can a flannel really count as iconic? This polo is definitely one of the most fashion-forward looks we see from Chandler, which earns it a spot as the only men’s ensemble to be featured on this list.

If you are looking for a polo with texture, like Chandler's this is a great option:

(opens in new tab) Ted Baker Geometric Textured Regular Fit Polo for $72.00 at Bloomingdales (opens in new tab).

If you are looking for a staple navy blue sweater like Chandler is rocking, check this option out:

(opens in new tab) COOFANDY Men's Zipper Polo Shirt Casual Knit Short Sleeve Polo T Shirt Classic Fit Shirts for $22.99 on Amazon (opens in new tab).

(Image credit: NBC)

Rachel’s USA Shirt From “The One With Phoebe’s Husband”

This sweater seen in Season 2 of the show is definitely one of the most well-known Rachel looks. The tight-fitting white top is paired with a short black skirt and black tights in the cold open of “The One With Phoebe’s Husband.” Rachel wears the look while capturing a pigeon that’s flown in through the window.

(opens in new tab) Friends Rachel Green USA Shirt Longsleeve Cute 90's Y2K Vintage TV Nostalgic Throwback Halloween Costume Stylish Netflix for $27.37 on Etsy (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) ASOS DESIGN bengaline micro mini skirt with slit detail in black for $30.00 on ASOS (opens in new tab).

(Image credit: NBC)

The Iconic Girls Crewneck

This piece of '90s culture is seen in several episodes: we first see the Girls sweatshirt on Susan in the Season 3 episode “The One With The Metaphorical Tunnel,” but Monica wears the sweatshirt a few episodes later while making a smoothie in “The One Where Monica and Richard are Just Friends.”

Were Susan and Monica secret lovers? Do they borrow each other’s clothes like besties would? Or do they just have really similar taste in crewnecks?

(opens in new tab) FerociTees Girls Rachel Monica Men and Womens Crewneck Sweatshirt (Red Lettering) for $29.99 on Amazon. (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: NBC)

Rachel’s Dress That Was Worth The Wait In “The One Where No One’s Ready”

The struggle of not being able to find the right outfit is real—but Rachel definitely picked the right dress in the Season 3 episode “The One Where No One’s Ready.”

The muted green color is super “in” right now, but it’s truthfully the perfect fit that makes this outfit one of Rachel’s best.

(opens in new tab) Candace Slit Midi Dress for $51 on Revolve (opens in new tab).

(Image credit: NBC)

Ross And Rachel’s Matching Green Coats

Imagine Ross and Rachel making their way through New York in this power couple ensemble.

There is something so iconic about Ross and Rachel’s coordinating olive green coats, which are seen throughout Season 3 during the height of their relationship. However, they’re probably most famously featured in “The One With The Morning After” during their breakup.

(opens in new tab) COOFANDY Men's Trench Coat Slim Fit Notch Lapel Double Breasted Belted Lightweight Windbreaker for $58.99 - $63.99 on Amazon (opens in new tab).

(Image credit: NBC)

Phoebe’s Stalker Outfit From “The One With The Jam”

A lot of Phoebe’s most iconic looks appear in the early 2000s episodes of Friends—but this flirty violet-colored outfit with a matching pleather jacket is not only one of the best '90s outfits from the series but also one that’s totally back in style in today.

(opens in new tab) SKYLINEWEARS Women Lambskin Leather Jacket Bomber Motorcycle Biker Real Leather Jacket for $99.99-$114.99 on Amazon (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Allegra K Women's Casual Shirt Dress Ruched 3/4 Sleeve Button Up Mini Dresses for $32.99 - $36.99 on Amazon (opens in new tab).

(Image credit: NBC)

Monica’s Flashback Outfit in “The One With The Flashback”

While not as quintessentially '90s as some of the other looks in this list, Monica’s jeans/tank top combo in “The One With The Flashback” from Season 3 is definitely one of her most remembered outfits.

In addition to being a total hot girl outfit, this look does a good job representing how Monica’s style changed from her early 20s into her late 20s.

(opens in new tab) & Other Stories knitted tank top in red for $28.05 on ASOS (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Classic Straight Rolla's Jeans for $109 on Revolve (opens in new tab).

(Image credit: NBC)

Phoebe’s Gray Velvet Dress From “The One With The Race Car Bed”

Phoebe’s usual style is boho-chic-meets-eccentric, which is why it’s so shocking to see her in the gray velvet dress and gray tights from “The One With the Race Car Bed.”

While this outfit is a little less whimsical that some of Phoebe’s other looks, it still has little details that feel cool enough for Phoebe, like the big pockets and her chunky rings.

(opens in new tab) Caitefaso Womens Velvet Button Down T Shirts Swing Mini Dress Casual Long Sleeves Lapel Tunic Tops for $35.98-$39.98 on Amazon (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Este Mini Dress from Free People for $148 (opens in new tab).

(Image credit: NBC)

Phoebe’s Outfit With The Chunky Boots In “The One With The Embryos”

Phoebe definitely seems like the type to frequent thrift/second hand stores to find her most treasured clothing items. This Season 4 outfit from “The One With The Embryos” feels like we’re probably seeing one of her all-time best finds.

The babydoll dress definitely has that signature Phoebe kookiness to it, but the chunky black boots also turn the outfit from a simple dress to a badass fashion choice. I especially love the pop of blue underneath.

The fit becomes even more iconic when seen from upside down, which Phoebe does to help Frank and Alice’s embryos implant in her uterus.

(opens in new tab) Hotouch Sweater Vests Oversized V Neck Sleeveless Knit Cute Pullover Top Swing Ribbed Knitwear with Pockets for $28.99 - $34.99 on Amazon (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Elesomo Womens Tops Short/Long Sleeve T-Shirts Fitted Cotton Crewneck Tee for $20.99 on Amazon (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Women's Marie Chelsea Booties for $62.55 from Macy's (opens in new tab).

Episodes of Friends (and the Friends reunion!) are available with a subscription to HBO Max.

For updates on what’s to come in television in 2023, check out our schedule of upcoming TV premieres.