Candace Cameron Bure Remembers Full House’s Bob Saget Through Series Of Images, And It's Honestly Really Emotional

Candace Cameron Bure has been notably nostalgic in recent days after news broke that her TV dad and mentor Bob Saget had died suddenly at 65 . The two Full House and Fuller House alums were family in all the ways that mattered. Saget was there for her most momentous TV moments; he was there at her wedding. And every time he was there, he brought the hugs. The Hallmark star recently shared a series of these moments with her fans, and it’s honestly really emotional.

It’s not often a person is able to remember someone through all the hugs they shared over the years. Yet the Full House and Fuller House cast hugged it out a lot, even in recent years, as the latter show just wrapped its Netflix run back in 2020. Here’s a look at the Tanners hugging it out while holding what looks to be scripts for the show.

Bure shared a bunch of photos of hugging on set to her Instagram Stories , including another emotional moment that was just herself and Bob behind-the-scenes, while other (presumed) crew members chit-chatted in the background.

There were happy hugs on set, too, as Candace Cameron Bure also shared a BTS glimpse at what seems to be production wrapping on Fuller House. That shot also features John Stamos in full Uncle Jesse hair mode (you know we've ranked those hairdos), which makes it an even more memorable hugging moment.

Bob Saget was there for Bure’s big wedding to Val Bure, as well, and shared a throwback photo of the two hugging at her nuptials. That was a long time ago. Candace Cameron and Val Bure were married way back in 1996 and share three children together. More recently Bure and much of the Fuller House cast had attended Saget’s own nuptials to Kelly Rizzo.

Bob Saget reportedly died while in bed in a hotel in Orlando earlier this week. The news broke after the actor and comedian missed checkout, and was found unresponsive in his room. As it happened in real time, an outpouring of tributes and memories began rolling out from the actors that worked with Mr. Saget on shows like Full House to comedians like Steve Harvey and Adam Sandler, who’d encountered the more darkly humorous version of Bob Saget in real life.

Perhaps my favorite hugging moment that Candace Cameron Bure shared came with the caption “Always Hugs.” It sort of seems like a fitting note to end on as many people around the world miss Bob Saget this week.

In future weeks, when Candace Cameron Bure needs a little pick me up, we hope she’ll be able to revisit Danny and D.J. on the small screen whenever she would like. In the meantime, we're sending our own hugs in her direction and to any of Bob Saget’s other friends and family who are grieving this week.