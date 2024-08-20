With Jensen Ackles' Soldier Boy Spinoff On The Way, The Supernatural Vet Reflected On How Dean's Story Ended
There's a thick line between Dean Winchester and Soldier Boy.
Though there were years when it seemed as if The CW would never bid farewell to the horror-tinged drama Supernatural, the series finale wrapped its fandom-spawning run in 2020. In the time since, star Jensen Ackles reteamed with creator Eric Kripke for the R-rated superhero romp The Boys, and his run with Soldier Boy will continue in the new spinoff beyond the 2024 TV schedule. With some no doubt evil shenanigans in his future, Ackles reflected on how he now feels about the way Dean Winchester’s story ended.
The past and future Tracker guest star took part in Creation’s Supernatural fan-con SPNAustin, where he took the stage with former co-star Jared Padalecki and others to answer fans’ questions about their careers. Specifically, the large chunk of their careers where the Winchester brothers were their second skin. One enthused viewer took the stage and asked how they currently felt about how the creative team handled Dean’s demise, and here’s how Ackles answered (via Fangasm):
To be sure, Jensen Ackles doesn’t seem to have ever gone public with any sense of dissatisfaction about the way Dean’s story closed out. That said, he was perhaps more emotionally stricken by the show’s ending closer to the time when it filmed, as he was still in the throes of shedding a character he’d played for 15 years.
Years later, and with a growing number of acting gigs under his belt, it’s likely a little easier for him to reflect on Dean dying after the vampire battle, his heavenly exploits with the iconic Impala, and reconnecting with Sam after the latter survived into old age with a family of his own.
If nothing else, Dean got to go out with his youthful looks still intact and without having to slog through a half-season of medical diagnoses and maudlin conversations, which likely would have been the case had the writers opted to close out his story via sickness rather than monster-mauling.
Jared Padalecki also shared his thoughts on Dean bowing out earlier than the Winchester bros themselves would have wanted, and why he thinks it was an important part of the show’s message. As he put it:
Funny he should put it that way, seeing as how Jensen Ackles' character on The Boys is indeed superhuman, and also seemingly impervious to death. I'd love to see how Dean and Sam Winchester would go about trying to stop the patriotic quasi-hero. Probably not with their fists.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
All 15 seasons of Supernatural can be streamed with a Netflix subscription, while The Boys and its nutso Season 4 finale can be streamed with an Amazon Prime subscription.
Nick is a Cajun Country native and an Assistant Managing Editor with a focus on TV and features. His humble origin story with CinemaBlend began all the way back in the pre-streaming era, circa 2009, as a freelancing DVD reviewer and TV recapper. Nick leapfrogged over to the small screen to cover more and more television news and interviews, eventually taking over the section for the current era and covering topics like Yellowstone, The Walking Dead and horror. Born in Louisiana and currently living in Texas — Who Dat Nation over America’s Team all day, all night — Nick spent several years in the hospitality industry, and also worked as a 911 operator. If you ever happened to hear his music or read his comics/short stories, you have his sympathy.