Following Gen V, The Boys Is Launching Another Spinoff Series About A Popular Character
Get ready for more Soldier Boy!
SPOILER WARNING: The following article contains some major spoilers for The Boys Season 4. If you haven't watched the latest run of episodes yet, proceed at your own risk!
Fans were bummed earlier this summer when it was announced that Prime Video's The Boys was going to be ending with Season 5, but the good news is that there is still plenty from the canon still on the way. Following up an excellent first season, Gen V Season 2 is now on the way for 2025... and that's not all. It was announced today at San Diego Comic-Con that yet another show set in the universe of The Boys is on the way, and it will be a prequel series centering on Soldier Boy, memorably played by Jensen Ackles.
The Boys held its Hall H panel celebrating the now-concluded Season 4 this morning, and it was announced during the proceedings that a new show titled Vought Rising is now in the works. Jensen Ackles was on stage to reveal details about the show, saying,
In addition to featuring Jensen Ackles as Solider Boy, the new spinoff series will also see the return of Aya Cash as Stormfront – the memorable main villain from The Boys Season 2. Stormfront died in Season 3 after being secretly kept alive by Homelander (Antony Starr), but obviously Vought Rising will feature a version of the character decades before she met the star-spangled villain when she was still going by the name Clara Vought.
Eric Kripke, the showrunner on The Boys, will be an executive producer on the new Prime Video show , and Paul Grellong has come aboard as both an EP and the showrunner. It's the second spinoff series for the universe, as Gen V was preceded by the animated series The Boys Presents: Diabolical in 2022.
This is an interesting development for The Boys particularly given the big end credits scene included in the Season 4 finale. As those who watched know, the show revealed that Soldier Boy is still alive after seemingly dying at the end of Season 3, and he has been kept in some kind of stasis. Homelander learns about his dad not being dead after essentially becoming the most powerful individual in the United States, and the character is expected to have a significant role in Season 5. How those developments will impact what ends up happening in Vought Rising will be something for fans to track in the coming years.
Unfortunately, we don't yet know when we're actually going to see the debut of Vought Rising, but be sure to stay tuned here on CinemaBlend for more details about the series as well as more breaking news out of San Diego Comic-Con.
Eric Eisenberg is the Assistant Managing Editor at CinemaBlend.