Jeremy Allen White Was On Shameless For 11 Years, But It Took The Bear For Him To Feel Good About His Acting

To some, it may feel like Jeremy Allen White became an overnight sensation after starring in The Bear. However, the actor has been in the business for a while, as he famously starred on Shameless for 11 seasons. His confidence and skills shine through in his hit FX series, and it certainly seems like White is comfortable with his performance and abilities. Apparently though, the actor only recently started to feel that way, despite his lengthy tenure within the entertainment industry.

The star recently chatted with Jennifer Coolidge for an Actors on Actors segment from Variety. The two comedy stars really hit it off and shared their feelings towards acting and their careers. Jeremy Allen White opened up about his own insecurities with his acting, and how The Bear helped him to finally get past that. He revealed:

It is upsetting, how much I feel sometimes in the moment I need validation from a director. The Bear has been successful, and finally I’m feeling like, ‘Oh, OK. Maybe I belong a little bit.’ But it’s a shame that it took 15 years of acting.

It's surprising to hear that it took so long for the star to feel content, especially considering how great he was on Shameless. That show was also incredibly popular and ended up having a second life on Netflix. Yet it doesn’t seem like the success of that ensemble series really stuck with him the way the restaurant dramedy's acclaim has. He went on to describe his anxiousness when first starting on the series as well as the pressure he put on himself when working on both shows:

I was certainly anxious when we were getting started. I’m anxious to start any job. I found a lot of parallels, and I tried to make them real between myself and Carmy. I was on a show [Shameless] for 11 years before The Bear. And I felt like it was such a big opportunity, and I was putting so much pressure on myself as an actor. I think for Carmy, too, he was trying to establish coming back home and prove his worth to these people who weren’t taking him seriously.

While his own self-doubt may have been a lot to overcome, it somehow made him perfect for the role of Carmen Berzatto on the fan-favorite streaming series. His character feels the need to prove himself after being a chef at a high-end restaurant and then returning home to run his family’s sandwich shop. Carmy is riddled with his own doubts and fears and, based on these comments, one gets the feeling that the actor infused his own anxious feelings into the character.

If this is the case, it’s certainly working, as The Bear is one of the funniest shows on Hulu and has been praised by viewers and critics alike. The role won the Shameless alum a Golden Globe, and he’s predicted to be nominated for an Emmy for his work as well. The show has also been renewed for a much anticipated second season by FX, and it finally drops later this month. Fans of the series surely have lots of kitchen drama and incredible performances to look forward to and, hopefully, Jeremy Allen White’s confidence in the series continues to shine through Carmy as well.

Fans can check out the first season of The Bear now with a Hulu subscription, and stream Season 2 when all episodes become available on June 22. You can also revisit his performance in Shameless, which is streaming now for Netflix subscribers. For more information on other series headed to the small screen later this year, make sure to consult our 2023 TV schedule.