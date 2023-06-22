How To Watch The Bear Season 2 Online And Stream New Episodes Where You Are

Watch The Bear Season 2

Swipe to scroll horizontally Premiere: Thursday, June 22 New episodes: every Thursday at 12am PT / 3am ET Stream: Hulu (US) Watch anywhere: Stream from anywhere with ExpressVPN

Watch The Bear Season 2: Synopsis

Earning a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes, The Bear returns for its second season, picking up right where it left off as Carmy (portrayed by Jeremy Allen White) attempts to rebuild the Italian beef sandwich shop left to him by his late older brother. As 'The Beef' transforms into 'The Bear', find out how to watch The Bear Season 2 online from anywhere as new episodes drop in the US.

Aspiring towards their new vision, Jeremy Allen White is once again joined by Ayo Edebiri as sous-chef Sydney, Lionel Boyce as Marcus, and Carmy's older sister Natalie, played by Abby Elliott.

Season 2 will also guest star Better Call Saul's Bob Odenkirk in an as of yet undisclosed role, as well as Molly Gordon who will reoccur as Carmy's ex girlfriend with the potential for a rekindled flame on the horizon for the pair.

With Variety's review of Season 2 proclaiming the show has "[kept] up the heat" of its initial popularity, buckle up for ten more episodes and find out how to watch The Bear Season 2 online from anywhere.

How to watch The Bear Season 2 in the US

Jeremy Allen White returns for a second season of The Bear on Thursday, June 22 with two episodes premiering on Hulu. New episodes will then drop on the service weekly every Thursday for its ten episode run.

There are a number of Hulu subscriptions available. Opt for one of its on-demand plans only and get a 30-day free trial. Thereafter pay $7.99 a month for its ad-supported plan, or $14.99 a month to go commercial free.

If you want to benefit from its 85+ live channels, the Hulu + Live TV plan starts from $68.99 a month, but no longer has a free trial period.

Don't forget you can pay a great value Disney Plus price and throw together the House of Mouse service with Hulu from $9.99 a month, too.

Overseas and not in the States right now? Use a VPN to access Hulu from anywhere and don't miss new episodes of The Bear by following the steps below.

How to watch The Bear online from anywhere

If you're a US citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still access your regional streaming service while abroad.

As streaming services like Hulu are blocked outside of the United States, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN which can change your IP address and make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, US citizens in the UK can subscribe to a VPN, join a US based server and access their subscription from anywhere in the world, just like you would back home.

Watch The Bear as if you were at home with a VPN

Offering a 30-day money back guarantee, try out ExpressVPN, the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services including Hulu and more, and stream from any device, including your mobile or tablet, laptop, TV, or gaming console. Run into any problems? ExpressVPN has an excellent customer support team on hand 24/7.

Step-by-step of using a VPN to unblock:

1. Choose a VPN and install it - our go-to recommendation is ExpressVPN, with the 12-month plan offering the best value

2. Connect to a server - for Hulu you'll want to connect to a server based in the US

3. Head over to your stream of choice - in this instance, Hulu

Watch The Bear Season online in the UK

International audiences can watch The Bear through the Star hub on Disney Plus, though you'll have to a bit of a wait on your hands. With no arrival day yet confirmed, we imagine Brits won't be seeing Season 2 until after it's finished airing in the States.

If you're not already subscribed, you have the choice of two Disney Plus price points.

Opt for its £7.99 a month rate. Alternatively, save as much as 16% by paying £79.90 for a year upfront.

An American abroad wanting to access Hulu? Get yourself a VPN to port yourself back home.

Watch The Bear Season 2 online in Canada

North of the border in Canada, you'll be able to watch The Bear when episodes arrive on Disney Plus at a later date.

In Canada, Disney Plus costs either $11.99 a month or $119.99 annually.

Watch The Bear in Australia

Down Under you can watch The Bear Season 2 with a Disney Plus subscription, though much like the UK and Canada, you've got a bit of a wait on your hands until episode arrive on the platform.

Opt between its monthly rate of $11.99, or pay for a year upfront and pay $119.99, getting 12 months for the price of 10.

