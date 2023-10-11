Jerry Seinfeld Reveals Plans To Revisit His Popular Sitcom’s Polarizing Finale: ‘Something Is Going To Happen’

Just because a TV show goes down in the history books as being enormously successful doesn’t mean said show ended on a a satisfactory note. Case in point, Seinfeld’s two-part series finale was met with polarizing reception after it saw the four main characters being sent to prison for, well, basically just being awful people. Strangely though, Jerry Seinfeld has revealed that plans are in motion to revisit “The Finale” two and a half decades after it originally aired.

Seinfeld revealed this while he was performing a stand-up show at the Wang Theater in Boston this past weekend. During a Q&A recorded by X user Kevin Rozell, the comedian said the following when someone in the audience asked if he liked the Seinfeld finale:

Well, I have a little secret for you about the ending, but I can’t really tell it because it’s a secret. Here’s what I can tell you, but you can’t tell anybody: Something is going to happen that has to do with that ending. It hasn’t happened yet. And just what you are thinking about, Larry [David] and I have also been thinking about. So you’ll see.

Jerry Seinfeld didn’t elaborate on what he and Seinfeld co-creator Larry David have in the works, but judging from his cryptic comment, it sounds like it will address how divide the final episodes were among fans. Could this simply be some kind of roundtable discussion about “The Finale,” or are these two preparing to actually shoot a scene set within the Seinfeld universe revolving around those episodes? If it’s the latter, while something live-action obviously springs to mind as a possibility first, it could also be interesting if an animated project is in the works given how much time has passed since Seinfeld, one of the most popular TV shows since 1970, concluded.

The closest we’ve come to getting a Seinfeld reunion was in Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 7, which a season-long arc where Larry David, Jerry Seinfeld, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Jason Alexander, Michael Richards and other actors from the show reunited to shoot a special episode. In 2014, Seinfeld and Alexander, as well as Wayne Knight, respectively reprised Jerry, George and Newman in a Super Bowl ad set at Tom’s Restaurant, which was used as the exterior for Monk’s Cafe in the show. Seinfeld also teased back in 2018 on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that a Seinfeld reunion was “possible,” but there was no further update about it afterwards.

Although it earned mixed critical reception (Jason Alexander is among its defenders), more than 76 million people tuned in to watch Seinfeld’s “The Finale” live on May 14, 1998 (the same day Frank Sinatra died). It’s the fourth most-watched series finale in the United States, following behind M*A*S*H, Cheers and The Fugitive. Seinfeld can currently be streamed with a Netflix subscription, but assuming whatever Jerry Seinfeld and Larry David have cooking related to “The Finale” will be recorded, it’s unclear if it will be made available on the same platform or elsewhere.

Once concrete information about this mysterious project comes in, we here at CinemaBlend will let you know about it. For now, keep track of what small screen programming is left to look forward to this year by reading through our 2023 TV schedule.