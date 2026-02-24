How Jersey Shore's Pauly D Got A Fan To Apologize After She Tried To Shade His DJ Performance

Pauly D has long been known as the ecstatic positivity spirit animal of the Jersey Shore crew, but that doesn't mean he won't stick up for himself. When it comes to people "stalking his whole life on the boardwalk" or apparently criticizing his punctuality, he can take that pretty personally.

A TikTok user is going viral after she posted about her experience going to see one of Pauly's DJ gigs recently. As she mentioned in the video, she was upset when she paid to get into the venue, and ended up having to leave because he didn't show up to perform on time:

Pauly D has schooled his fellow castmates a few times in the past, and it looks like he'll do the same to fans if he feels called out. He popped up in the comments once the post got a bit of attention, and set the record straight:

Not true at all, my set for Detroit was midnight to 1:30am….. I never been late in my life…. Also I don’t make the set times….. also also doors opened up at 9pm no headliner comes out when the doors open…. Thank you for coming though.

The original poster ended up apologizing and wrote in her caption that she had read the event wrong and confirmed that Pauly D was correct. It was a rare situation where someone was called out on the internet and accepted accountability, which I think we should all have some respect for.

I also have to show some love to Pauly D, who corrected the fan in the most polite but firm way. If only all disputes on the internet could be resolved in such a way, we might be a step closer to world peace. It's enough to make me wish we had more opportunities to watch him in the 2026 TV schedule. I guess rather than wait for the return of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, I could hit up one of his DJ shows?

It is kind of funny to give a member of the Jersey Shore cast props for how well they handled a dispute, given their history as an ensemble when it comes to dealing with issues. Had this happened to someone like JWoww, it may not have gone down quite as smoothly. Or maybe she'd just team up with Snooki and write a note.

All this talk about Jersey Shore has me wanting to revisit the series with my Paramount+ subscription. While I'm sure that the cast is happy to have moved on from their younger years, it set the stage for some fantastic television that's made their revival series, Jersey Shore Family Vacation, all the better. I hear it's even better now that Sammi Sweetheart has agreed to return, which I never thought would happen when it was first announced.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation will return to MTV at some point in 2026, but there's no official release date as of yet. Perhaps we'll get some news on its arrival soon, and what this new season will feature.