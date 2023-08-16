Why Jersey Shore Allegedly Allowed Snooki And JWoww To Break The Rules And Write The Infamous Note To Sammi

Sammi Giancola, a.k.a. Sammi Sweetheart, recently returned to the Jersey Shore franchise after many years away. With over a decade passing since she's last been involved, Jersey Shore Family Vacation will undoubtedly revisit some of her most iconic moments. This includes the biggest meme to ever emerge from the MTV reality show: the infamous note Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and Jenni "JWoww Farley wrote to expose Ronnie Ortiz Magro's infidelity.

Dedicated Jersey Shore fans likely know the whole letter by heart now. For those who don't and can't find time to revisit the episode with a Paramount+ subscription, here is "The Note" in its entirety:

Sam, The first night at bed, when you left, Ron made out with two girls and put his head between a cocktail waitress's breasts. Also was grinding with multiple fat women. When you left crying at Klutch, Ron was holding hands and dancing with a female and took down her number. Multiple people in the house know. Therefore you should know the truth.

It's an iconic moment, but as some may not be aware, it was also a total violation of the rules set in place by producers of Jersey Shore. Below, we'll get into all the details of why this wasn't allowed, as well as why producers allegedly allowed it to happen anyway.

Snooki And JWoww's Note Allegedly Broke The Rules Of The Show

Reality television is all about dramatic moments, and while it may not seem to be the case for viewers, stars do sometimes like their privacy. Therefore, Jersey Shore reportedly had a very strict set of rules for communication that meant the roommates were not allowed anything with which they could have private conversations within the shore house, and if they did, they needed to evade it being caught on camera. Insider reported this included phone calls and cell phones, and that roommates were only allotted one private call a week.

This meant that when Snooki and JWoww used a computer to write The Note to Sammi in Season 2 of Jersey Shore, they were explicitly breaking the rules. Of course, the producers allowed it to happen and let the two type the note rather than tell her directly. According to an alleged producer from the show, there was actually a reason for that.

Why Producers Allowed Them To Make The Note For Sammi Anyway

Years after the Jersey Shore ended, an alleged story and field producer popped on Reddit and answered many questions about the show. This included the details on the infamous note and why it happened despite the clear rules the cast was under.

According to this person, Snooki and JWoww believed they'd fool Sammi into thinking production wrote the note, as cast members were not allowed computer access. The production team didn't necessarily rat the women out, but they also allegedly informed Sammi that a roommate and not them wrote the note. Sammi then blew up on Snooki and JWoww instead of Ron, a twist that Jersey Shore producers reportedly didn't see coming.

As for why it was ever allowed in the first place, producers knew that with the filming schedule, it could be a long wait for Sammi to see the episode of what all occurred when she left the club that night. Had they not allowed the cast to see the first half of Season 2 filmed in Miami while filming the second bit in New Jersey, Sammi reportedly wouldn't have reacted to all that occurred until Season 3 when they went to Italy. Essentially, the note ensured that the storyline stayed self-contained, so producers were fine with JWoww and Snooki bending the rules that one time.

Jersey Shore lovers can revisit the show anytime with Paramount+ and catch new episodes of Jersey Shore Family Vacation on MTV on Thursdays at 8:00 p.m. I love rewatching with the context of new information, like how the t-shirt shop was behind the shore house's back deck. How were they so late all the time?