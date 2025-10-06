Modern Family’s Eric Stonestreet Reunited With His TV Daughter, And Jesse Tyler Ferguson Had A Funny Response

Modern Family is arguably one of the best sitcoms of all time, and many still stream it today using a Hulu subscription. One of the best aspects of the series is chemistry amongst the cast, who remain close to this day. With that, members of the SAG-winning ensemble have reunited on multiple occasions over the last few years, like at Sarah Hyland’s wedding, where Jesse Tyler Ferguson was the officiant. Now, Ferguson has a funny response for his TV husband Eric Stonestreet and their on-screen daughter, who met up to hang out.

Aubrey Anderson-Emmons (who also professionally goes by Frances Anderson) and Eric Stonestreet recently got together in Kansas City, Missouri, which is where Stonestreet is from. Stonestreet took to Instagram to share some fun pictures and videos from the reunion, and they even re-enacted a scene from Modern Family. Check out the clip below, and I promise it'll not only generate an "aw" but also a burst of nostalgia:

The scene that the two actors recreated is from the Season 4 episode, "Party Crasher," in which the actors' two characters, Cam and Lily, tease each other. Ultimately, Lily ends up getting pushed off her chair in humorous fashion.

Anderson-Emmons and Stonestreet's reunion post is essentially perfect, even down to the caption. Of course, it also would've been even more fun had Jesse Tyler Ferguson -- who played Mitchell Tucker-Pritchett -- been involved. However, Ferguson took to the comments to share a hilarious take that included a funny question:

WHY WASN'T I INVITED? ARE YOU DOING A REBOOT /REUNION/ SPIN OFF WITH OUT ME?!

Fans very nearly got a spinoff following Cam, Mitch, Lily, and baby Rex moving to Missouri, but it didn’t pan out. Given that, I love that Ferguson joked as to whether a reboot or spinoff was moving forward without him. That cheeky comment aside, though, Ferguson has crossed paths with his TV daughter since the show ended. Most recently, he and Anderson-Emmons got together on the last day of Pride Month and shared a fun TikTok together.

Additionally, the Modern Family cast has had plenty of reunions as of late. Ferguson, Julie Bowen, and Ed O’Neill reunited on September 29 for a birthday party for Ferguson and his husband, Justin Mikita. There was also a mini reunion at the SAG Awards in 2024, and almost the entire cast got together in 2023, sans Ty Burrell. With that, the internet actually thought Burrell died due to his picture was held up amid a group photo. (Burrell was actually absent because he's since moved away from Hollywood and lives in Utah.)

The Modern Family stars' dynamic is so electric, and it's not surprising to me at all that the show remains so popular. Of course, it's also sweet knowing that in real life, the actors remain in touch. With that, I hope the entire Dunphy-Tucker-Pritchett family gets together soon and that these mini-reunions continue. Also, let's hope we're fortunate enough for a reboot to take shape at some point down the road.