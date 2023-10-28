Sofia Vergara Shared Modern Family Reunion With Julie Bowen And Jesse Tyler Ferguson, And I’m Crying Over His Response
Once a Pritchett, always a Pritchett.
The Modern Family cast seems to have remained close, despite the popular ABC sitcom airing its last episode more than three years ago. We specifically know that Julie Bowen has been keeping tabs on her TV stepmom, as she’s shared updates and big compliments for Sofia Vergara amid her divorce from Joe Manganiello, and now we have proof that the gang has been hanging out in person. The America’s Got Talent judge shared some photos of a reunion with former co-stars Bowen and Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and I can’t stop laughing at Ferguson’s response.
Sofia Vergara played Gloria Delgado-Pritchett on Modern Family, stepmother to Julie Bowen’s Claire and Jesse Tyler Ferguson’s Mitchell, and they looked every bit a happy family as they gathered for a reunion of sorts in Vergara’s extravagant closet. Vergara shared the adorable moment on Instagram:
Jesse Tyler Ferguson’s husband Justin Mikita also joined the former co-stars, looking nothing short of delighted over Sofia Vergara’s shoe collection. While Julie Bowen admitted in the comments that she had found her “new happy place,” it was Ferguson’s response that slayed me, as he wrote:
Leave it to Jesse Tyler Ferguson to make an A+ joke about being in the closet! The Tony Award winner — who has been married to Justin Mikita for 10 years — made a huge impact on pop culture as Mitchell Pritchett, who was married to Eric Stonestreet’s Cameron Tucker on Modern Family. That kind of LGBTQ+ representation on network TV was a big deal back in 2009 when the series premiered.
Many fellow Instagram users seemed to appreciate the humor as well, with the comment generating more than 31,000 likes, and lots of fans responded with their own amused reactions:
- You ate that 😂 💅🏻 – lupegeeh
- SAVAGE MITCH – notd1anah
- This is golden 😂 love you guys! – austinmcortina
- CLOSET!? I THOUGHT THAT WAS A STORE – churchlife18
- That was smooth😂 – haidecristinaa
- Modern Family signature joke 😂👏 – eve.almeida
- Hahaha omg! Why do I feel like Cam has a rebuttal for this? – dumpwithcontext
- omg you really are Mitch fr😂 – 1vy_c4tchp0le
Honestly, if you’re going to be stuck in any closet, Sofia Vergara’s isn’t a bad one to choose. I love seeing the former co-stars coming together, especially in light of Vergara and Joe Manganiello divorcing after seven years. The actress has said she’s “lucky” to have so many good friends who have made sure she’s still having fun in her life, especially during these times of change.
This wasn’t the first time that some of the Modern Family cast members have come together since the show ended after 11 seasons. Julie Bowen and Sofia Vergara were also present last year when Sarah Hyland married Bachelor in Paradise bartender Wells Adams in a ceremony officiated by Jesse Tyler Ferguson. Nolan Gould and Ariel Winter also attended what was basically a Modern Family cast reunion.
Fans don’t have to wait until the next wedding or closet gathering (?) to see the Modern Family gang, as all 11 seasons of the beloved sitcom are available for streaming either with a Hulu subscription or Peacock subscription. Also, be sure to check out our 2023 TV schedule to see what premieres are coming soon.
