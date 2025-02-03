Jesse Tyler Ferguson Just Made A Hilarious Comparison Between David Beckham’s Modern Family Stint And His Underwear Campaign (And He Ain’t Wrong)

David Beckham and his upcoming Valentine's Boss underwear campaign have already garnered plenty of buzz amongst fans (including his wife, Victoria Beckham). The sports star is no stranger to the limelight and discourse regarding his work or physique. Modern Family cast member Jesse Tyler Ferguson recently chimed right in with an apt and comical comparison. Ferguson equated Beckham’s wardrobe from the new campaign to the ex-athlete's cameo on one of ABC’S best sitcoms. (And he's on to something here.)

As the face of the Boss One underwear campaign, the former soccer star has been sharing a lot about the line with his Instagram followers. Between the images and reels he’s dropped, the reveals have been relatively straightforward. His fans have a lot to say, though, and I'm not surprised Ferguson was amongst the commenters. The actor's aforementioned comparison was not only hilarious but (figuratively and literally) fitting:

This is basically what you wore on your episode of Modern Family.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson is absolutely right in his assertion that the wardrobe is similar in both cases. While Beckham wasn’t in his skivvies for the entirety of his time on the iconic comedy series, he did appear in them during the back half of the storyline. iIt's very similar to his current Boss One post, which you can check out for yourself:

While the post is definitely doing its job in promoting the underwear line, I can't help but think about his Modern Family episode. Season 11, Episode 10 -- “The Prescott” -- centers around Alex Dunphy’s (Ariel Winter) new luxury apartment, which is provided by her job. Her family is ultimately motivated to sneak in for varying reasons, even though it’s against the rules. Guests aren’t allowed at the amenity-filled-digs without a resident present and, with Alex busy on a project, she refuses to have anyone over.

All of her direct family members except, Hayley Dunphy (Sarah Hyland), Lily Pritchett (Aubrey Anderson-Emmons) and Joe Pritchett (Jeremy Maguire), inevitably sneak in and get in to all sorts of shenanigans. Everyone has their own motivations, but Mitch and Cam (Eric Stonestreet), independently of one another, are trying to meet the most famous residents -- Victoria and David Beckham. The couple get their chance to meet half of the A-List couple, while they are all in a hot tub.

More on Modern Family

I'd consider the episode to be one of Modern Family's signature installments, even if it does come near the end of its run. Today, It’s funny to see Jesse Tyler Ferguson's comparison. That aside, though, I appreciate that the British athlete isn’t afraid to bare it all for a show or campaign.

As for whether David Beckham might show up in another sitcom anytime soon, that's unclear. I know I'd sure love to see him make a cameo on another show. But, in the meantime, I'm just enjoying Jesse Tyler Ferguson's fun comparison related to the Boss One campaign.. The only thing that could make it better would be if Beckham decides to add a cheeky reply of some sort.

Those who'd like to stream David Beckham's episode of Modern Family can do just that using an active Hulu subscription or Peacock subscription.