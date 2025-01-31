David Beckham Posts Hunky Underwear Campaign Ahead Of Valentine’s Day, And Victoria Beckham Is His Biggest Fan: ‘My Boss’
Victoria and the fans are on the same page when it comes to this ad.
When a male celebrity does an underwear ad, the adoring and thirsty comments come rushing their way – just think of when Jeremy Allen White did that Calvin Klein campaign or when Michael B. Jordan posed in that iconic underwear. Now, David Beckham is causing all the swooning on the internet with his Boss One underwear ad that was released right before Valentine’s Day, and, of course, his wife Victoria is making it clear that she’s his biggest fan.
David Beckham Posted An Underwear Campaign Just In Time For Valentine’s Day
For context, David Beckham is the face of the campaign for Boss One, which is a bodywear collection. Two days ago, he posted a teaser on Instagram for this campaign and it simply featured his chiseled abs and him wearing Boss underwear. Following that, he posted a couple of reels from the campaign, both of which feature him stripping off his dress shirt:
Today, he posted a series of images on IG of him in underwear. On these posts, people are (unsurprisingly) swooning over the former footballer. The heart eye and fire emojis were flying left and right in his comment section, as fans posted things like:
- 😍😍😍😍 -kamelrahmany
- 😍🔥😍🔥😍🔥 -juninhospiller
- Video should come with a health warning ! ❤️🔥 -a3_sxmone_t
- This day just gets better and better 🙌 -vicki_coups
Many comments referenced David’s wife, Victoria, too. Here are a few of the highlights:
- Victoria sweating rn -tanishqkumar_
- I wanna be Victoria!!! My goshhhhh!!!... David is like a wine... 🔥❤️ -cecilita83
- Holly Victoria 😍 -annabrunettep
Victoria is definitely a lucky lady, and David is a lucky man, and they know that too – as proven by the Spice Girl’s comment about her hubby’s new campaign.
David's Wife, Victoria Beckham, Was Very Here For This Ad
From David Beckham revealing his favorite Spice Girls song to the couple recreating their viral Rolls-Royce campaign and celebrating the success of Beckham, this pair is always seemingly having a grand old time supporting each other.
They both have a great sense of humor and a deep affection for one another too. So, it comes as no surprise that when Victoria posted the teaser image of her husband’s abs on Instagram, she wrote:
I love this cheeky post so much. Not only does it show off the love and support Victoria has for David – which is also made abundantly clear in their documentary that’s available with a Netflix subscription – it’s also quite funny. That girl knows she’s married to one of the world’s heartthrobs, and she’s a heartthrob herself, talk about a match made in heaven.
Not to mention, all of this is coming out in the weeks leading up to Valentine’s Day, so it truly is perfect timing. Victoria and David Beckham were already couple goals in every sense of the word. However, this ad and reaction emphasized that point again, and I’m just hoping all of us can have a smidge of the love, humor and good looks these two share.
