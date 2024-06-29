After Jessica Biel Showed Up At Husband Justin Timberlake’s Concert, An Insider Dropped Claims About How They’re Moving On From His Arrest

Justin Timberlake made headlines over a week ago, as it was reported that the singer had been arrested on suspected DWI . He was subsequently charged with a single count and, as of this writing, a court date is set for July. Timberlake was in the middle of his The Forget Tomorrow World Tour at the time of his arrest and has since resumed performing. His wife, Jessica Biel, has apparently been supporting him throughout this time and was even spotted at one of his most recent shows. Following that, an insider dropped details regarding how the two are allegedly looking to move past the legal drama.

This past week, reports surfaced that the Candy star was spotted at her husband’s show at Madison Square Garden in New York City. She also reportedly had some fun taste-testing candy backstage. According to People , her appearance at the show coincided with her work on The Better Sister, an upcoming book-to-screen adaptation that’s currently shooting in NYC. Despite how busy the actress and mother of two is, a source suggests he would’ve made the effort to attend the concert however she could:

Jess would never miss a show when she’s able to attend. She’s excited for him.

Said insider also said that the two stars are “always supportive of each other’s careers” and, as reported on past occasions, they also see each other through tough personal situations. Following Justin Timberlake’s arrest, sources claimed that Jessica Biel was feeling “grateful” – like her husband – that no one was hurt as a result of the situation. However, she was also purportedly “feeling disappointed” over her spouse’s actions. People’s source now tells the trade that the two are at peace with how everything has and continues to play out:

They’ve moved on from the arrest. They have faith in their legal team and continue to focus on work and their family instead. Jess enjoys filming and is excited about the project.

The Trolls alum was arrested after midnight on Tuesday, June 18 in Long Island’s Sag Harbor in New York. During that time, the “Mirrors” singer reportedly left the American Hotel, where he was hanging out with friends. After allegedly being stopped once and “advised not to drive,” Timberlake was stopped a second time by the same police officer and taken into custody. He was then kept in jail overnight and arranged in the morning. Per the entertainer’s attorney, Ed Burke, the star received one driving while intoxicated count because he refused a breath test. Timberlake also reportedly received court citations for “running a stop sign and not traveling in the correct traffic lane.”

Since the incident, rumors have been swirling around Justin Timberlake’s drinking habits . One insider claimed “it’s not a secret” that the multi hyphenate “has a real drinking problem and that he’s been “hiding” it for a while. Upon his arrest, Timberlake claimed that he’d only had one drink – a martini – that evening. Having served him that night, the bartender broke their silence , corroborating his claim that he’d only had a single drink.

The “Take Back the Night” singer seemingly acknowledged his legal issue during a show at The United Center in Chicago a few days after his arrest. He took a moment to thank fans for their support, sharing among other sentiments that at times he “can't find the words to show [his] gratitude that you guys just keep riding with [him].”

Justin Timberlake is expected to appear (virtually) in court on July 26. If this report is to be believed, Timberlake and Jessica Biel seem to be confident about the case, leaving much of it in the hands of their team. Time will tell how the legal proceedings ultimately pan out.