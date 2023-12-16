Justin Timberlake Shared A Sweet Post For Wife Jessica Biel Amidst Britney Spears Book Brouhaha And ‘Cry Me A River’ Performance

Justin Timberlake has been embroiled in his fair share of drama as of late, and the chatter is connected to his ex-girlfriend, Britney Spears. The songstress recently released her memoir, The Woman in Me, and it details much of her personal life, which includes her relationship with Timberlake. Spears’ book features a number of bombshells , including the reported abortion she had after she and the NSYNC member conceived a child years ago. Timberlake has received considerable blowback after the book’s release and more recently, for a performance of “Cry Me A River.” Amid that, the former boy band member shared a sentimental post devoted to his wife, Jessica Biel, who's also been bombarded with negative comments.

What Did Justin Timberlake Have To Say About Jessica Biel?

Jessica Biel and her hubby were recently in Las Vegas, where they took in the celebrations during the opening of the latest resort and casino on the strip, Fontainebleau Las Vegas. It was during this excursion that the singer performed “Cry Me A River.” He also posted a couple of photos of himself and his lady to Instagram. Both pictures show their backs turned towards the camera, as they walk down a hallway. The Trolls star, who’s holding his wife’s heels, also shared a tender message about not being able to “walk a mile in her shoes.” Check it out:

A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) A photo posted by on

Those are warm words from Justin Timberlake, who’s been married to the 7th Heaven alum since 2012. They’ve shared sweet sentiments about each other on social media on various occasions over the years, but this one is particularly notable, given the headlines that circulated as of late. This post is also notably one of a handful that Timberlake has posted in a little over a month.

Despite the drama, this social media post (and others the couple posted) seem to suggest that they had a good time while in Sin City. One gets the feeling that they’re seeking to block out any negativity that comes their way. As for the noise itself, it would seem there’s still vitriol in that regard.

What’s Going On With The Drama Involving Britney Spears?

Even before Britney Spears’ memoir hit bookshelves, it was reported that her former lover would be featured in it. Insiders claimed at the time that the prospect was “eating at” the “Mirrors” singer . In addition to the abortion, Spears shared other notable anecdotes including a supposed Janet Jackson connection she and her ex had even ahead of the infamous Super Bowl situation in 2004. Stories that are less-than-flattering for the “SexyBack” singer have also been shared recently, including his big breakup with Spears , which happened during a music video shoot and involved a text message.

Justin Timberlake was chastised again days ago for performing “Cry Me A River” for the hotel opening. Before he belted out the 2002 single, which was inspired by his breakup with Britney Spears, he said, “no disrespect.” Many took that as a reference to the memoir drama involving his former girlfriend. Spears herself apparently caught wind of the sentiment and, when she posted a video to Instagram on Friday, she seemed to address it with her since-deleted caption. People captured the text, which read as follows:

Oh Jesus Christ, the stories … I could tell on the set of this one☝🏻 !!! There's always more to the story and that's not even half of it !!! It was shot in Arizona 120 degree heat 🥵 … 2 different version videos were shot for this song … most boys say ‘OH I'M SHOOK’!!! Psss I never mentioned how I beat him in basketball 🏀 and he would cry … no disrespect 🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️ !!! quote here