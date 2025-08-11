Justin Bieber Commented On 'Living Life And Eating Pasta' On A Date Night With Hailey Bieber, And The Internet Can't Get Enough
Another great quote from The Biebs.
After months of rumors about marriage trouble, things really seem to be looking up for Justin and Hailey Bieber. Justin’s putting out new music, and the couple is financially sound again, thanks to Hailey Bieber’s sale of Rhode. The couple has also been seen out together several times, and the Internet can’t get enough of the “Peaches” singer’s comments following a dinner date with his wife.
Justin Bieber treated Hailey to a night out recently, according to Deuxmoi’s Instagram, which showed the couple arriving at the upscale Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi. Hailey Bieber sported a low-cut little black dress and sunglasses, while her husband went casual in a leather jacket over a blue hoodie with a white beanie and shades of his own. The caption that accompanied the photos read:
I love this so much. Justin Bieber has been a quote machine lately after a viral confrontation with paparazzi, in which he wished them a “not good morning” and accused them of just wanting “money, money, money, money, money.” His ensuing “standing on business” viral moment even made it onto his new album SWAG.
Go ahead and add, “Living life and eating pasta,” to that list of marketable quotes (honestly, The Biebs needs to be putting these musings on T-shirts), because fans were in full agreement, writing in the comments:
- I love this ahaha, so very them – kennadyprociuk
- He’s right 😂….Happiness is just carbs, sauce, and zero regrets on a plate. – ennyhistory
- Justin…. You aint wrong about the pasta hunni!!! – aliciadis
The quote sounds like exactly the kind of thing you say when life is good and you’ve got a belly full of pasta.
It’s nice to see Justin Bieber on this happy outing with his wife. It’s obvious from some of his social media activity this year that he’s struggled with his faith, and he even acknowledges on his new album — which Hailey Bieber allegedly had an impact on — that the couple have had their struggles. The song “Walking Away,” in particular, acknowledges “growing pains,” but basically says divorce was never on the table.
The couple — who married in 2018 and had their first baby Jack Blues Bieber last August — poured water on rumors that they were headed for a split when they were seen dancing at a festival in June. Then, Hailey Bieber went viral last month when she posted a pic of her and Justin making out at a party.
Hailey and Justin Bieber definitely seem to be in a good place lately, and you have to love that the singer’s latest viral quote stems from a night out with his lady and a bowl of carbs, rather than another negative encounter with the paparazzi. I’ll take another serving of that any day.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
