‘I Love All Your Angles’: Justin Timberlake Pens Sweet Valentine’s Day Tribute To Jessica Biel As She Celebrates By Sharing Photos Of Him And Their Kids

If there’s one iconic day to profess one’s love to another, it’s Valentine’s Day! February 14 has been a day for lovers since the 15th century, and this year’s festivities included Justin Timberlake sharing why he “Can’t Stop The Feeling!” for his wife of over a decade, Jessica Biel.

Justin Timberlake took to Instagram to share a funny video of himself and Jessica Biel sledding alongside a really sweet message about why his wife is still his “Funny Valentine.” Check it:

How sweet is this? Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel went on a snowy trip and the singer/actor decided to share a cute video of himself and his wife sledding together. Before the pair could be seen laughing their way down a small hill all bundled up in coats and beanies, Biel quipped that it’s “not a great angle” for her double chin. Timberlake laughed it off in the video, but got extra mushy in the caption where he said he loves “all” her angles, after falling in love with her when she laughed at his unique brand of sarcasm.

Timberlake also wrote about how “lucky” he feels everyday to experience the love he does with Jessica Biel. The iconic talent shared that every time he looks at her he’s falling “bigger and better” with his wife than he “ever could have imagined.” These two are clearly still going very strong!! Biel also shared a photo from the snow trip, showing that she has three Valentines since they also have two kids together.

Timberlake and Biel have two boys, eight-year-old Silas and two-year-old Phineas. They look like they are having a blast as a family following a lot of “upsetting” backlash regarding Britney Spears’ recent memoir that has also reached Jessica Biel in the comment section of their social media posts.

Since Spears put the focus on Timberlake after sharing an alleged abortion and text message breakup from when they dated back in the day, Timberlake has tried to stay business as usual, including a previous sweet post about Biel . Though, Justin Timberlake also went viral for saying he was sorry to “nobody” at a recent show before playing “Cry Me A River,” which is a song famously about Spears, to which his ex allegedly responded by saying she wasn’t sorry back .

Although Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel have been through the ringer lately when it comes to how they are viewed by the public, it’s sweet to see the longtime couple really happy together and enjoying their Valentine’s Day. These two seem like the real deal!