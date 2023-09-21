Jessica Biel Went Viral On TikTok After Posting Throwback Interview About Not Being Into *NSYNC, And The Comments Are A+

I know I always assumed that since Jessica Biel is married to Justin Timberlake she had to have been a big fan of *NSYNC . I partly thought this because she fell in love with a singer from the boyband, but also these guys were the talk of the town in the late ‘90s and early ‘00s, how could she not be a fan? However, she wasn’t back in the day, and she took to TikTok to remind everyone about that. Now, the funny throwback interview has gone viral, and the comments about it are A+.

Following *NSYNC’s reunion at the 2023 VMAs , and the announcement of their first song in 20 years -- “Better Place” which comes out on September 29 -- tons of millennials lost their minds on TikTok out of excitement. However, it turns out, that fellow millennial and wife of Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel does not have the diehard background many of these fans do. However, she’s clearly excited about the reunion, and to celebrate, she posted this hilarious 24-year-old interview clip to TikTok , and now it has over 1.3 million views:

To be honest, I don’t listen, I haven’t really, I mean, I know of them of course. And I’ve heard of them, and I’ve heard their music. I don’t think I own any of their CDs. I’m not a huge fan. But, I mean, cool I guess.

That quote is from 1999, when *NSYNC was at the height of its powers. It came from Rewind, and in 2019, she reacted to the clip 20 years later while on The Tonight Show . She and Jimmy Fallon, who is a good friend of Timberlake, got a good laugh out of the clip, and Biel joked:

I am screwed now.

While the clip was likely funny in the ‘90s, it’s even funnier now. Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake were linked for the first time in 2007, then they broke up in March 2011 and were apart until November 2011. Then, in December of that year, they got engaged. They’ve been together ever since. Considering their highly publicized and beloved relationship, it’s more amusing now that the actress wasn’t an *NSYNC fan during their prime. Fans made that clear in the comments, and Lance Bass even got in on the fun:

Lance Bass: Hahahahaha! Just playin it cool. I get it!

Morgan: The way she said cool I guess 😂

Caroline Batson: This needs to be played at the opening of the tour 😂

Marisa: Does this mean I can get your ticket to the next concert? 🤣

A lot of fans were also frantically, and understandably freaking out about her caption on the TikTok, which read:

For the record, I’VE CHANGED. LOVE YOU GUYS ❤️ Can’t wait! @*NSYNC

Fans picked up on the “can’t wait,” and now they need to know what they’re waiting for. While we know the rumors about *NSYNC reuniting for Trolls Band Together are true, it’s hard not to speculate about if she’s referring to something bigger. There are a lot of fans who want to see Timberlake and the boys go on tour , so they’re probably hoping that’s what she’s referring to. Whether they want an album, a tour or just more content in general from the boyband, fans took to the comments to make it clear that they need to know what they’re waiting for:

Ash🧡🇺🇸👑: CANT WAIT FOR WHA

Angela Coatney: wait! can't wait for what?!?!?! Mrs. Timberlake, we need details!!!

Loreebs: CAN’T WAIT FOR WHAT JESSICA

JG: CANT WAIT FOR WHAT!? What are you waiting for!? Tell us!!!!!!!!

Sinner70: Now we aren't just gonna speed past the caption Jessica. YOU CAN'T WAIT FOR WHAT?!