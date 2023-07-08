Jessica Simpson Shares Amusingly Candid Reaction To Still Making Headlines Over 10 Years After Last On-Screen Role, And She’s Not Wrong

Jessica Simpson is undeniably a pop culture icon. While she’ll forever be associated with her prominence in the early ‘00s as a pop star among the likes of Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, and Jennifer Lopez, she continues to be a relevant name that hasn’t left the public’s lips. And apparently, the singer, actress, and fashion designer is baffled by this.

It’s been over a decade since Simpson’s last studio album and over fifteen years since she last starred in a movie. Here’s what Simpson recently had to say regarding her thoughts about her prominence, with that in mind:

It boggles my mind that I’ve stayed relevant and that people are curious, because I have not entertained. I have not entertained at all.

In a candid interview with Bustle , Simpson spoke about not really being in the spotlight for years, and yet, she is always getting attention anyway. Whether it’s about her daughter being friends with the Kardashian kids or her 100-pound weight loss journey last year , Simpson can’t believe everyone is still paying attention, especially when according to her, she has not “entertained” as of late.

Simpson does have a point, as she hasn't really had major projects to promote in some time. Back in 2020, Simpson did put out a tell-all memoir called Open Book. In 2021, she bought back her own company after selling it years prior for $117 million. Last year, she had a small voice credit in an episode of the series Duncanville, which can be streamed with a Hulu subscription . It's rather impressive Jessica Simpson remains a public figure!

That probably won’t last much longer considering Simpson is currently contemplating a move to Nashville to reboot her music career. The singer reflected on how being a mother is inspiring her to get back to her love of singing, saying this:

I have my daughter taking a private plane with North West to go see Katy Perry in Vegas. And inside I’m like, She was supposed to see me first. Then I’m like, This is not competitive, Jessica. Let your daughter enjoy Katy Perry. But there’s moments that make me want to do it — for them to see that color of me.

When Simpson put out Open Book, she also released six songs for those who purchased the audiobook. While speaking to Entertainment Tonight , she shared that music was “everything that inspired me to get sober and write the book.” We’d love to see a Simpson comeback to music!

Don’t expect to see her on another reality show anytime soon, though. She previously shared that she wouldn’t do it again following Newlyweds with ex Nick Lachey, even though she doesn’t regret it and “had a lot of fun.” No matter what she does, clearly Jessica Simpson has a massive audience who loves following her life.