North West Had The Best Time On Her Birthday Party Bus, But Fans Keep Noting How ‘Bored’ Jessica Simpson’s Daughter Looks

Can you believe North West is already 10 years old? I know I can’t, however, what I can believe is the extra and fabulous way the famous family decided to celebrate Kim Kardashian’s oldest daughter. For the double-digit birthday bash, North had the slumber party of dreams as all her friends, and her mom, donned matching pink PJs and partied it up. However, not everyone looked amused, specifically on the party bus they took to the celebration’s location as fans pointed out that Jessica Simpson’s daughter looked “bored.”

The party took place at the Beverly Hills Hotel according to ET , and to get there the gals hopped in a party bus so they could dance and sing while making their way to their final destination. However, as you can see in the video posted by kardashiansocial it looks like not everyone wanted to jam out to “Party in the USA.”

One commenter noted Jessica Simpson’s daughter Maxwell Drew specifically as they wrote:

Love Jessica Simpson’s sweet daughter just like 🥱😐 -falalah00

It’s important to note that these kids are all around 10 years old, and may have simply not been in the mood to dance. Also, there were lots of kids in the post who were clearly having a blast. However, many people were pointing out that others on the party bus didn’t seem like they were on North’s level of excitement as they wrote:

Her invited friends look bored, they not up to North level…-crema_joly

Other kids are like 🙄 -merethatgirl

Not everyone is getting the vibe -liv_78_

Her friends are party poopers 😂 -yoambriaa

Some of them looked reluctantly uncomfortable while North is having the best time 😂 -vymamayv

While many commenters were pointing out the other kids on the bus, there was also a swath of fans who were wishing North West a happy birthday. Along with all The Kardashian followers hyping up Kim K’s eldest daughter, the reality star herself also took to Instagram to celebrate, posting this sweet pair of images:

While the mother-daughter duo typically makes TikToks together (especially if they involve North trolling her mom), this post was sentimental and sweet, emphasizing their bond. The silly selfies also feel like the perfect way to wish North a happy birthday. Also, like Kim Kardashian, I can’t believe her daughter is 10 already, it feels like yesterday that she was born.

Along with Kim K., her sister Kourtney Kardashian was also there with her daughter Penelope. The guest list seemed to be full of famous friends and North's pals so it tracks that Jessica Simpson’s daughter was in attendance. She’s been friends with Kim K. for a long time, and even promotes her brand, as she’s been seen rocking a SKIMS bikini or dress from time to time. Seeing Maxwell Drew at the party re-emphasizes Simpson and Kardashian's friendship.

Even though some of the kids on the party bus looked a little bored, the Hello Kitty-themed party itself looked like an absolute blast. And we here at CinemaBlend wish North West a happy tenth birthday!