Jessica Simpson On Possibly Returning To TV With Her Family, And Why She's Been So Much Happier In Nashville Over Hollywood
Will the Newlyweds vet ever return for more small-screen fun?
In a different timeline, audiences might have already been enjoying watching Full House vet John Stamos helping tell the story of Jessica Simpson’s life through the adaptation of her memoir Open Book. Alas, the pilot for the potential series was passed on, but fans remain hopeful for Simpson to return to the small screen in some way, shape, or form, seeing as how it’s been more than a decade since her last major TV project. The multi-hyphenate celeb addressed the possibility of that happening, while also speaking to the strengths and joys of shifting from Hollywood to Nashville this past summer to work on her next musical project.
Could Jessica Simpson Return To TV?
Outside of a single 2014 ep of Ashlee + Evan and a voice role appearance in Fox's Duncanville last year — where she played herself, obviously — Jessica Simpson has been largely absent from the small screen. While that doesn't count interviews in the mix, that was precisely the way the That '70s Show vet addressed the possibility of heading up a new unscripted series. Speaking with E! News about becoming a total football mom, Simpson was asked about the chances of a TV return, and she responded with the idea of a show focusing on her family situation, saying:
Jessica Simpson is married to former NFL tight end Eric Johnson, and shares the three aforementioned children with him: daughter Maxwell (11), son Ace (10) and daughter Birdie Mae (4). I can easily imagine Simpson being overshadowed by her two entertainment-ready daughters, which would presumably be a fun watch, especially if they're as self-awarely kooky as she is. And I love that her son is already of the mindset of questioning how reality TV content is anyone else's business. Here's to him maintaining that practicality, even if it's in the same breath as a general request for his mom to return to reality TV.
Even if that wasn't the ideal way for her to return, Simpson has past experience with judging competition series (Fashion Star and Project Runway), and has also popped up in the past on Dancing with the Stars and The Biggest Loser. So she could very well take on something similar, or perhaps a hosting position, if she so chose. And I mean, she famously auditioned for the Scream franchise early on, so she could very easily slot into a Scream Queen persona easy-peasy. American Horror Story Season 13, perhaps?
Why Jessica Simpson Has Been Loving Nashville Vs. Hollywood
Even if Nashville is predominantly known for county music, it's truly a music-embracing setting on many different fronts, thus making it an ideal spot for some artists to make magic happen. As such, Jessica Simpson packed up some of her stuff from her Los Angeles home and found a house in Nashville to call home for a while. Even though she's had to handle some of the new house duties herself, with Johnson going to and from L.A., the experience has apparently done wonders for her happiness, to the point where her kids called her out on it. Here's how she put it:
Simpson definitely sounds more pumped about embracing her musical talents again, and in a location where she doesn't need to worry as much about people addressing her weight all the time, while also not having any ocean-side beaches to show her bikinis off on. Life is a system of balances, is it not?
The Private Valentine: Blonde & Dangerous star certainly isn't the only celeb to have found happiness and release in moving away from Hollywood and California in general. Only a week ago, Candace Cameron Bure's daughter Natasha Bure spoke to why she's moving away, with other stars such as Matthew McConaughey, Ryan Reynolds, Katherine Heigl, Emily Blunt and John Krasinski all notably leaving L.A. behind for less intense areas.
So has anyone yet ordered up a series following Jessica Simpson as she finds the perfect home in every state other than California? Or maybe she's just performing at venues that also have B&Bs where she can stay the night? Or...maybe none of those ideas.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Nick is a Cajun Country native, and is often asked why he doesn't sound like that's the case. His love for his wife and daughters is almost equaled by his love of gasp-for-breath laughter and gasp-for-breath horror. A lifetime spent in the vicinity of a television screen led to his current dream job, as well as his knowledge of too many TV themes and ad jingles.
Most Popular
By Carly Levy
By Nick Venable
By Ryan LaBee
By Megan Behnke