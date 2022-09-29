Jessica Simpson Will Never Get Used To People Talking About Her Weight, But Reveals Note Wonder Woman Lynda Carter Gave Her

Jessica Simpson started her career as a singer and then became a multi-hyphenate thanks to roles in TV shows and movies like The Dukes of Hazzard, her own reality series opposite then-husband Nick Lachey, which included an infamous tuna moment, and oh yeah, her own fashion empire. Meanwhile, however, one subject people always seem to want to talk about regarding the singer has nothing to do with high heels or high-pitches, but with the weight loss and gains Simpson has gone through over the years. One warning really stuck with her through it all thanks to Lynda Carter, however.

Simpson recently admitted she’ll never get used to people talking about her weight, but that once anyone in Hollywood gets connected to a role or concept during their career, the fans tend to latch onto that. In fact, it was Wonder Woman’s Lynda Carter who was the first to tell the “Irresistible” singer this earlier in her career, right after she attached herself to those famous daisy dukes.

When Extra asked her about often getting asked about her “weight” and “looks” the singer shared:

Oh, gosh, no [I’ll never get used to it]. Would any woman? But Lynda Carter warned me on the set of ‘Dukes of Hazzard.’ She was like, ’I will always be Wonder Woman and compared to Wonder Woman, and that’s what you’re doing here as Daisy Duke. Just know the words ‘Daisy Duke’ will follow you for the rest of your career.

Carter is another leading lady who is often connected to one major role; even in this piece, I already mentioned the Wonder Woman TV series and little wonder: the actress has since appeared in Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman 2 and will reprise Asteria in Wonder Woman 3 . So she knows a thing or two about how a character might follow you around in perpetuity. In Simpson's case, that means comments about short shorts.

Her comments come after she has been hyping taking back over her Jessica Simpson clothing and accessories brand in recent weeks. The Fall 2022 collection is out now and she’s been sharing plenty of posts of the new fall looks that also just so happen to show off her fitness inspo. The posts are coming after her 100 lb weight loss journey broke the internet back in 2020.

The singer and mom of three little ones – Maxwell, Birdie and Ace – has been open in the past about her ups and downs. She’s said "a woman's body is phenomenal in what it can do" in regards to her lifestyle choices and changes. (She also has a habit of sharing relatable and funny moments from her life with Eric Johnson and the kids, so she's a good follow even if you aren't interested in weight loss.)

Even in this interview she got candid about wanting to learn to get her “eating habits right” and get on track when she gained weight again. She may never get used to the chatter, but these days she’s extremely candid about her body being her body and wanting everyone else to feel comfortable and confident no matter their weight. It probably helps her accessible clothing brings in more than a little moolah too.

I’ve been criticized, and it hurts, but I’ve been every weight and I’ve been proud of it. I decided, ’OK, everybody is going to talk about my weight all the time, I might as well make money off of it and turn it into a business of selling clothes and acceptance.

Having said all of this, it’s easy to see how people would be interested in Jessica Simpson’s journey. A lot of people can relate to the ups and downs of gaining and losing weight, and even when Jessica Simpson has rocked a bikini in viral posts , there has been a curiosity factor around attaining that bikini body. There are even entire workouts based around getting bikini fit (something Baywatch ’s Alexandra Daddario can attest to ) and many people are interested in how celebrities stick to goals to get gains.

Beyond this, she’s always keeping it real, and I think the relatability factor in regards to her journey is also one that keeps it at the forefront. So, pros and cons there. At the end of the day, though she is making "money off of it," and can perhaps laugh off the attention all the way to the bank.