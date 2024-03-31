How JLo Might Get Roped Into Diddy’s Legal Drama

It looks like Sean Combs’ legal issues might get worse before they get better. Nearly a week after two of Diddy’s homes were raided by the Department of Homeland Security, authorities are allegedly expanding their investigation into the famed music producer and the accusations against him of crimes including sex trafficking. New information suggests Jennifer Lopez may be involved as well, but if any of this is bothering Combs himself, there was no indication of that during his recent outing to Topgolf.

How Jennifer Lopez May Become Involved In The Lawsuits Against Diddy

Before Ben Affleck came into the picture, Jennifer Lopez dated Sean “Puffy” Combs from 1999 to 2001, during which time they were arrested in connection to a 1999 nightclub shooting that injured three people. JLo was never charged with a crime, and Puffy walked free after a seven-week trial; however, the New York Post reports that due to new information in one of the lawsuits filed against Diddy, that shooting could be re-investigated.

“Everything past and present is on the table” regarding P. Diddy right now, according to New York criminal defense attorney Michael Discioarro, who the Post reports is familiar with Diddy’s case. That’s because in a lawsuit filed in February — one of several lodged against Diddy in the past few months — Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones states that the rapper bragged about bribing witnesses and jurors in that 2001 trial. In addition to claims of being repeatedly sexually assaulted by the record producer, Jones said in his filing:

Mr. Combs shared that he was responsible for the shooting in the nightclub in New York. He shared that artist, and Mr. Combs’ girlfriend at the time, Jennifer Lopez, aka, J.Lo carried the gun into the club for him and passed him the gun after he got into an altercation with another individual.

We’ll have to see if any of the evidence collected is enough to reopen the shooting case and what that would mean for JLo, if anything, as she was not charged originally back in 1999. Sean Combs, meanwhile, didn’t seem too concerned about the latest goings-on during a recent outing with his teenage twins.

Diddy Visits Miami Topgolf With Daughters Amid Investigation

Diddy was seen in Miami with his 17-year-old daughters Jessie and D’Lila, per TMZ , just days after the raids on his estates in that city and Los Angeles — where two of his grown sons allegedly had lasers pointed at them by authorities. The rapper appeared to be in good spirits, flashing a peace sign at photographers as he walked behind his smiling daughters after the trio reportedly hit balls for about two hours. The teens were dressed in matching black tracksuits, while their dad was equally casual in black and purple velour.

Information continues to come out regarding the lawsuits and accusations against Diddy, including personal accounts from those who have crossed paths with him over the years. For example, his former backup dancer Tamika Ray said she had a “horrific” experience with him and afterward, “ I just knew to avoid him .”

Only time will tell how the investigation of these lawsuits will continue to develop, and whether or not Jennifer Lopez will face new questions into a nearly 25-year-old crime.