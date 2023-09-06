Joe Jonas And Sophie Turner Break Silence On Divorce Amid Rumors

This past weekend, it was reported that Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner were planning to divorce. While it was only a single story at the time, legal documents were obtained by news outlets this week, which showed that Jonas had officially filed to split from Turner. Rumors also cropped up around the same time, in regard to why the singer wanted to end his marriage to his wife of four years. The two stars themselves had remained mum on the topic, until now, as they've officially broken their silence amid the flurry of rumors and speculation.

Both Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner shared the same statement to their official Instagram accounts. They formally confirmed their decision to divorce while also addressing the “speculative narratives” surrounding them. Additionally, they made a request of the general public:

After four wonderful years of marriage, we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why, but truly this is a united decision and we hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.

The 34-year-old Jonas Brothers member officially filed for divorce on Tuesday, September 5 after retaining a lawyer. His petition, which was filed in Florida, reads that “the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken.” On the heels of the legal move, an insider claimed the split was due to alleged differences in the two stars’ lifestyles. They claimed the 27-year-old X-Men alum “likes to party,” while her soon-to-be-ex-husband “likes to stay at home.” Based on the joint statement they released though, it’s probably fair to assume that reasoning isn’t true.

It was in 2016 that Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner began dating and were widely covered by the media at the time. Turner and Jonas became engaged in 2017 and, in May 2019, they married during a ceremony in Las Vegas. That June, the couple ultimately held a second ceremony in Paris, France. By July 2020, the Game of Thrones actress gave birth to the couple’s first child, daughter Willa, and their second daughter was born in July 2022.

Both entertainers were mostly private when it came to sharing exact details of their relationship. They would, however, occasionally share tidbits that provided insight into their dynamic. The singer once fondly talked about his wife’s love of The Wizarding World and desire for him to watch all the Harry Potter movies. He also explained how she assisted him in auditioning for Devotion, the 2022 historical drama in which he starred alongside Jonathan Majors and Glen Powell.

In terms of the legal process that lies before the couple, it’s been reported that they have a prenuptial agreement in place. Joe Jonas also requested, through his petition, that he and his ex share joint custody of their two kids. As the documents read, “It is in the best interests of the minor children that the parties have shared parental responsibility.” Both girls have reportedly been in his care for the past several months, even in the midst of his touring obligations.

All in all, one gets the impression that Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas seek to move forward with the legal proceedings in a respectable manner. For their sake, one hopes that they are indeed able to settle matters accordingly and move forward with their lives.