Joe Jonas Explains Why His Wife, Game Of Thrones' Sophie Turner, Was The Perfect Person To Help Him Audition For Devotion

I think it's safe to say Joe Jonas is more known as a singer than an actor. While he had his fair share of screentime on Disney Channel in the early aughts, starring in projects like Camp Rock, these days people likely know him as one-third of The Jonas Brothers and the frontman of DNCE. While he has a stellar stage presence (which I can confirm because I’ve seen The Jonas Brothers twice in concert), acting is an entirely different kind of performance. Luckily as he auditioned for his big acting role in the movie Devotion he had all the help he could need from his wife and Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner.

The singer, and now actor, opened up about if he gets nervous when he’s preparing for an audition, and what it was like having his wife direct his self-tape for the latest movie on the 2022 movie schedule , Devotion, telling Variety :

When you have a wife like Sophie Turner, who is a phenomenal actress, the one filming you and directing you through it, you got to bring your A-game. She’s my toughest critic. Yes, I’m going to be a little nervous [but she’s] super helpful and I feel like what a great acting coach to walk me through this. And I do have her to thank.

The Jonas brother went on to talk about the moment he truly realized Turner really knew what she was doing during his self-tape, explaining:

It was when I think I nail it and then she’s like, ‘No, you’re going to have to do that again.’ I’m like, ‘Shit!’ But that’s what it’s about. I’m glad that she gives me her honest opinion. That’s what you need.

So while, Joe Jonas may not have landed the role of Spider-Man back in the day, having his wife’s tough love and constructive criticism seems to have really helped him secure a role in Devotion.

It makes perfect sense to me that Turner would be a tough, yet effective acting coach for her hubby. She was cast as Sansa Stark on Game of Thrones when she was about 15 years old, and she spent the next eight years filming the epic show that also included many traumatic scenes that could not have been easy to film. On top of GOT, Turner has also appeared in lots of other projects , including a hilarious cameo in Netflix’s Do Revenge, showing that this actress has range.

Jonas and Turner have been together for quite a while, they started dating in 2016, and they got married in 2019. The couple now has two kids , and since Game of Thrones, Turner has gone onto new projects, and Jonas has gotten back together with his brothers to release music as The Jonas Brothers again. After all this time, I totally get why Turner wouldn’t hold back on giving her husband tough advice, and clearly, it paid off because now Joe Jonas is starring alongside Glen Powell and Jonathan Majors in a major motion picture.