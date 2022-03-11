Joe Millionaire's Surprising Finale Reveals Confirmed That Money Is The Least Interesting Part Of The Show

Spoiler alert! This story contains spoilers for the season finale of Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer. Please proceed with caution if you haven’t watched the finale.

Kurt Sowers and Steven McBee had tough decisions to make in the finale of Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer. After Kurt Sowers made his choice between Carolyn Moore and Amanda Pace, and Steven McBee chose between Annie Jorgensen and Calah Jackson, they each had to reveal whether they were the Joe Millionaire or Average Joe. That’s a lot to happen, and it all happened over one emotion-packed hour (take note, The Bachelor). Both men made surprising decisions when the time came, and the season’s final minutes confirmed what’s been the case all season: the money was the least interesting aspect of the show.

Kurt Sowers Followed His Head And Chose Amanda Pace

It was a battle between his head and his heart (and perhaps other parts of the anatomy, as he admitted), but Kurt Sowers finally was able to break free from Carolyn Moore’s spell, after they locked eyes on Day 1 and never looked back. Even though Moore was reluctant to talk to Sowers about how life would work back home with her son and ex-husband, it looked like she was going to be Sowers’ final pick. So it was one of the most shocking moments of the season when Sowers told Moore that he felt the passion between them would eventually burn out, and his heart belonged to Amanda Pace.

What wasn’t surprising was that Kurt Sowers’ reveal to Amanda Pace that he was the Average Joe was a complete non-issue. Pace repeatedly said over the course of the season that hard work and passion for what you do was more important than money. It also didn’t hurt that we learned Pace herself is sitting on a multimillion dollar fortune . So despite Sowers’ admission, Pace said he was still the man for her. Avocado indeed!

Steven McBee Chose Calah Over Frontrunner Annie

Steven McBee was harder to read this season than Kurt Sowers, but Annie Jorgensen was always at the top of McBee’s list. Turns out McBee was more interested in cracking the Calah Code, as he surprisingly chose to go with the more mysterious woman than the one who seemed like the New York City equivalent of himself. Calah Jackson made an impression with McBee’s family , and although it took her longer, she opened up enough to McBee that he told her he couldn’t imagine leaving without her.

It was assumed that the reveal of Steven McBee’s money wasn’t going to be as dramatic as Kurt Sowers’, and that turned out to be the case. Calah Jackson was impressed to find out that McBee owned a helicopter that he flew himself, but that was really the extent of the money talk.

All season long, other aspects of Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer seemed more interesting than how the money would factor into things. The bromance between Kurt Sowers and Steven McBee was easily one of the highlights, and they continued to sing each other’s praises, as McBee said he’d found “a brother for life who completes me as a man.” True love is real, y'all.