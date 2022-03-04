How Joe Millionaire Set Steven And Kurt Up For The Finale In Chaotic Penultimate Episode

Spoiler alert! This story discusses the March 3 episode of Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer, so proceed with caution if you’re not caught up.

Things got serious in the penultimate episode of Fox’s revamped Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer, as the six remaining women took control of their own fates — more like For Twister or...Poor...er...ugh — and got to choose whether they wanted to date Kurt Sowers or Steven McBee ahead of next week’s season finale. What followed was an episode of pure chaos that resulted in four(!) breakups after eight dates in three days. Whew! Let’s break down that Millionaire Math down.

Carolyn And Amanda Were Team Kurt

No surprises here. Carolyn Moore has been Kurt Sowers ’ frontrunner since Day 1, and Amanda Pace has been slowly gaining on her for weeks. During Sowers’ date with Moore, he once again questioned how their life would work outside of the show with her son and ex-husband, and she once again didn't want to talk about it, saying she refused to throw away what they had based on fear. During Pace’s date, she expressed concern that Sowers was going to spiral when it came time to make a choice, and that’s a valid concern.

Amber And Annie Chose Team Steven

Annie Jorgensen and Steven McBee had a romantic candlelight dinner in a barn before going up in a hot air balloon. It’s been smooth sailing for this couple, especially after Jorgensen made such a good impression on McBee’s family . His date with Amber did not go as smoothly. McBee wanted to let loose and have some fun, but Amber was all in for some deep conversation. The Missouri farmer, to his credit, was straight-forward with her and said they seemed to be on different pages, sending her home in a really tough breakup.

Calah Jackson and Whitney Young both felt like they had made connections with both men, so they went on half-day dates with both. Jackson’s corn maze date with Steven McBee went so well that she broke up with Kurt Sowers as soon as her date with him started. Not an A+ icebreaker, to say the least.

If that wasn't bad enough, the construction CEO went 2-for-2, and was then dumped by Whitney Young as well, who chose to put her energy into McBee after they’d enjoyed a skating date. He, however, was thrown off by Young not being ready to settle down, and after she broke up with Kurt Sowers, McBee broke up with her. It was a brutal night, but McBee proved that bromance is still alive by setting out the raw cookie dough and milk for his twice-dumped housemate.

(Image credit: Fox)

Kurt Sowers: Carolyn Moore or Amanda Pace

Steven McBee: Annie Jorgensen or Calah Jackson

The money questions took a backseat to the budding romances (and chaos) this week, but it’ll be interesting to see how everyone reacts to the big reveal of which guy is Joe Millionaire and which is the Average Joe. It might take more than sweet treats to soothe those who walk away the most disappointed.

Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer returns for the season finale at 8 p.m. ET March 10 on Fox. With this show coming to an end, see what premieres are coming up by checking out our 2022 TV schedule.