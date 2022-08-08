Johnny Depp's Friend Explains What Lawyer Camille Vasquez's Real Relationship With The Pirates Star Was Like, Despite Romance Rumors

There are so many side stories tied to the recent trial involving Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, you could juggle multiple conversations around the watercooler regarding the trial with your co-workers and never actually bring up the A-list stars at the event’s core. One individual whose participation in the trial generated its own fair share of headlines was Depp’s attorney Camille Vasquez, who endured rumors that she and Depp were dating and even earned the nickname “Wonder Woman” after she stepped in to assist an eldely person in a fight. I know, the whole ordeal has been crazy. But now Depp’s friends are going on record about the actor’s relationship with Vasquez… and it probably isn’t the way that you think.

Johnny Depp and Camille Vasquez’s names have been linked in various ways for months now, most notably in romantic senses – even as she defended him in a very important trial. But a source close to the situation opened up about the possible romance between Depp and Vasquez to The NY Post , and dumped cold water on those spicy rumors, saying:

Camille did a great job … but he and Camille were never good buddies. Johnny was fighting for his life and she was under his employ to get it done. If you’re in a foxhole, you may not go out for beers with the other people in the foxhole, but you all want to win.

And win, they did, prompting Johnny Depp to thank fans for their support and then head out on tour with Beck, an effort to begin reclaiming his life. This might not be as easy as you would assume. Yes, Depp is back filming a new movie , and is selling his artwork (as reported in the Post). But recently unsealed court documents revealed more dirt on Depp that he fought hard to keep secret, and it’s becoming evident that the trial – and its fallout – will stay in the court of public opinion for some time to come. I mean, it’s already being used as inspiration for episodes of Law & Order: SVU.

One way to make an already sticky legal situation worse would be to start a very public relationship with the attorney hired to get you out of your previous relationship. But Johnny Depp often makes unpredictable decisions, which lead to gruesome injuries or him being paid in alpacas to return to an historic film role. You never really know what you can believe, even when it’s said under oath. Still, if this Depp source can be believed, the Pirates of the Caribbean star and his lawyer Camille Vasquez were not romantically involved, and it was merely professional so that Depp could win a complicated trial.