Jon Cryer First TV Follow-Up After Playing Supergirl's Lex Luthor Is Officially On The Way

After finishing up his time as the scary Lex Luthor on Supergirl, it was announced that Jon Cryer would be making his way back to comedy , specifically network comedy. It’s now confirmed that the Two and a Half Men veteran will make his way to NBC to star in Mike O’Malley’s new half-hour comedy.

According to Deadline , the untitled series will star Cryer, Donald Faison and Abigail Spencer, and it’s reported to come out next fall. All three of these actors have been on mainstay network television shows, so seeing them all come together will be fun.

Cryer, is best known for starring in Two and a Half Men, but also co-starred with Molly Ringwald in the John Hughes, ‘80s classic Pretty in Pink. Much like Cryer, Faison has played a principal character in a classic sitcom and starred in some nostalgic movies. Most, likely know him from his 9-year run as Dr. Turk on Scrubs, however, he also had supporting roles in the ‘90s classic Clueless and co-starred with Denzel Washington in Remember the Titans. As well as her new co-stars, Spencer has an extensive TV career. Most recently, she had a recurring role on Grey’s Anatomy as Owen Hunt’s sister Megan, and has also starred in iconic dramas like Mad Men and True Detective.

While there is not a title for the show just yet, the announcement did explain a bit about the plot. The series is set to follow the divorced couple Jim (Cryer) and Julia (Spencer), whose split was apparently “amicable,” and instead of the kids traveling between two homes, the parents take turns staying in their home with them. This all takes a turn when the owner of Jim’s favorite basketball team, the Boston Celtics, starts dating Julia. A perfectly normal situation on all counts, no?

Along with starring, Cryer is also an executive producer on the show. He will be working with O’Malley, who is currently the showrunner of Heels who also created Survivor’s Remorse. Also, The Connors EP Tom Warner, who owns the Boston Red Sox and Liverpool FC, and Wyc Grousbeck, who is the majority owner of the Boston Celtics, are set to produce. The sports connections behind the scenes definitely make sense.

What’s exciting about this project is it marks Cryer’s return to comedy. Though Two and a Half Men went through some major controversies, almost coming to a rocky ending early on, it’s still one of Cryer’s most iconic roles, and to see he’s coming back to his comedy roots is super exciting.

Before this, though it was awesome to see him as Lex Luthor in Supergirl , so we could see a different side to the actor. From the freaky first look , all the way until the end fans loved Cryer as Supergirl’s big bad . With The CW show over though, it will be fun to see Cryer return to him comedy roots.