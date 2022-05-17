Sounds Like Two And A Half Men Vet Jon Cryer Is Heading Back To TV Comedies After Playing Lex Luthor

Jon Cryer’s impressive acting career took an interesting turn in 2019 when he was cast as the villainous Lex Luthor of The CW’s Arrowverse. The Two and a Half Men vet may have seemed like an unexpected choice for the iconic role, but he ultimately made it his own and received praise in the process. While he’s more than made his mark in the superhero genre since, the actor’s roots are in comedy, and it’s been quite some time since he’s been a regular on a sitcom. It sounds like that’s about to change, though, as he’s apparently circling a new TV comedy following his stint in the DC Comics-based world.

The 57-year-old star is reportedly in talks to join a pilot that’s been ordered by NBC. According to Deadline , the currently untitled project is a multi-cam comedy that’s being developed by Mike O’Malley, who’s best known for creating the Starz sports dramedy Survivor’s Remorse. O’Malley, who also serves as a writer, is set to produce the purported show alongside Tom Werner (of The Cosby Show, That ‘70s Show and The Conners fame), Wyc Grousbeck, Emilia Fazzalari and George Geyer. Additionally, Lionsgate Television is the company behind the series.

Per the trade, the project centers on a former married couple, Jim (presumably played by Jon Cryer) and Julia, who decide to raise their kids in their family home following their civil breakup. As the two navigate their new reality, things are shaken up in a big way when the owner of Jim’s favorite sports team steps in and begins to charm his ex-wife. Given his history with athletic-infused storytelling, that last bit is incredibly on brand for Mike O’Malley and could add an interesting layer to the series.

It pretty much goes without saying that Jon Cryer has more than his fair share of experience with situation comedies. From the late ‘80s to the ‘90s, the actor appeared in a plethora of shows, either in starring or recurring roles. (Cryer even almost starred in a fan-favorite sci-fi series .) Most of his gigs were short lived, though his big break would come in the early 2000s when he was cast as Alan Harper in Chuck Lorre and Lee Aronsohn’s Two and Half Men. Cryer’s 12-year stint as the penny-pinching chiropractor would earn him two Primetime Emmys, amid seven nominations.

Though comedy is his home, one still can’t deny just how perfect the Pretty in Pink alum was for the role of Lex Luthor. Shortly after the first look at his Luthor was revealed, the star explained that he decided to play the Supergirl villain because of his disappointment with 1987’s Superman IV: The Quest for Peace. In that movie, he played Lenny, the nephew to Gene Hackman’s Luthor. He more than made up for things, however, especially in the final season of Melissa Benoist’s show, which solidified why fans needed more of the actor’s Luthor . While he initially didn’t like the show’s finale (as he wanted Lex to win), he warmed up to the end of his character’s arc and expressed interest in reprising the role at some point.

Should this new series earn a series order and take off though, Jon Cryer may not have the time to don the maniacal comic book villain’s business suit again. Nothing is totally certain for Mike O’Malley’s show at this point, but what can be said is that it would be great to see Cryer back in the sitcom game. And with an interesting premise and a capable cast, the comedy could truly shine.