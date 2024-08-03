'Suni, Wait, Don’t Cry:' Jordan Chiles And Suni Lee Fangirling Over Law And Order's Mariska Hargitay Is The Viral Olympics Moment I Didn't Know I Needed

If you’ve been watching or streaming the 2024 Summer Olympic Games , then you probably know that the international event has been quite star-studded, to say the least. From the well-dressed Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo to Snoop Dogg and John Travolta, a vast number of Hollywood stars have descended upon Paris for the games. Even Today co-host Hoda Kotb has been fangirling over the sheer number of stars she’s rubbed shoulders with. Many of the celebs seem enamored by the athletes, but some of those skilled competitors have also been starstruck. And that’s certainly true when it comes to gymnasts Jordan Chiles and Sunisa “Sunni” Lee, who lost it when seeing Law & Order’s Mariska Hargitay. The result is a moment I truly didn’t know I needed.

There have been some truly heartwarming moments to go viral throughout the Olympics this year. But I’d argue that very few can top the sheer wholesomeness that emanates from the meeting between the aforementioned trio. Said moment was captured in a video clip shared to Peacock’s TikTok account. The two Olympic gold medal winners practically lost it when they saw the veteran actress up ahead. Do yourself a favor and take a look at the wonderful encounter for yourself down below:

So many of us probably would’ve reacted the same way had we come across Mariska Hargitay. After all, this is the woman who’s entertained audiences for years through her beloved role as law enforcement official Olivia Benson. Suni Lee’s reaction in particular is very touching, as she seems to be fighting back tears. She was so emotional that, as you can hear in the clip, Jordan Chiles had to tell her, “Suni, wait, don’t cry!” This may not have been the first actor/celebrity meet-up I had on my bingo card, but I’m so glad it happened! The comments from the TikTok video are also very sweet. Check out a few of them:

And don’t get it twisted, as the SVU star was also pumped to meet the two athletes herself. She took to Instagram after crossing paths with the pair and shared a lovely screenshot from the video above. The actress also added a short, but very sweet, caption. Check out the post in its entirety down below:

Funny enough, Mariska Hargitay isn’t the only Law & Order star who’s been enjoying the festivities involved with the Olympics. Her longtime co-star, Christopher Meloni, hung out with celebrities in the City of Lights as well. Meloni shared some of his experiences on social media, where he dropped photos of himself rubbing shoulders with Snoop Dogg, Elizabeth Banks and more. I have to say, I’m so here for Meloni, Hargitay and others living their best lives, even if I am somewhat envious.

One also can’t underscore the cool experiences that the athletes have been having. Many have seemingly been particularly anxious to meet the U.S. Women’s Gymnastics team a.k.a. “the Golden Girls,” who won gold for the all-around team event. Even before the games began, Jordan Chiles received a shoutout from Michael Jordan. It’s honestly great to see just how much love Chiles, Suni Lee, Simone Biles and others have received. They’re making their country proud, and they definitely deserve this moment.

Chances are the star athletes will run into a number of other notable celebrities before the games officially close. I’m sure any further star-studded run-ins will make for great viral moments as well. However many others arrive throughout that time, though, I’m not sure they’ll be able to surpass the sweetness of this Mariska Hargitay meet-up.

