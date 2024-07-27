Christopher Meloni Hung Out With Snoop Dogg And A Bunch Of Celebrities At The Paris Olympics, And I Wish I Could Have Been A Fly On The Wall

The world is tuning in to the Paris Olympics on the 2024 TV schedule to see the best of the best athletes compete in a wide variety of sports. However, it’s also been bringing out some pretty big stars. Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande gave posh Wicked vibes at the Olympics opening ceremony, while Celine Dion gave her first performance since being diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome. In addition, many other celebrities are attending the long-awaited event, including Christopher Meloni, who has been hanging out with Snoop Dogg and other A-listers, and man, what I would give to be a fly on the wall.

While Law & Order: SVU has started filming, Law & Order: Organized Crime's star isn't on the set of his show yet, he's in Paris! Yep, Meloni is abroad for the Olympics, and he is taking in every moment. The actor took to Instagram to share his Parisian adventure so far, including photos with Snoop Dogg, Alan Cumming, and Elizabeth Banks:

Meloni seems to be enjoying every second of his trip, and the Olympics have only just begun. It makes me wish more than ever that I was famous or rich enough to hop on a flight to Paris to hang out with all of the celebrities in attendance and watch some of the world's greatest athletes compete for medals. Sports really do unite people, and it’s always fun to see celebrities hanging out with other famous folks you wouldn’t even think of.

It wouldn’t be surprising if Christopher Meloni shared even more photos in the coming days, and I'm sure we'll see an abundance of A-listers posting photo dumps like his. Whether they are there to cheer on their country or to cover the Olympics -- which is what Snoop Dogg, Kelly Clarkson, Jimmy Fallon and more are doing -- it’s all entertaining. It also makes me wonder how many are in Tahiti with Colin Jost to cover surfing, because that seems like the event and vacation of a lifetime.

On top of the celebrity interactions, there will be much to look forward to with the Olympics. And that’s aside from Beyoncé introducing Team USA during the opening ceremony. With some veteran athletes and new ones, the nearly 600 people representing the country are more than ready to compete and take some medals home, and it’s going to be exciting to see how they do.

Meanwhile, as Christopher Meloni has fun in Paris, he is gearing up for the fifth season of Law & Order: Organized Crime, which will hopefully be coming soon for those with a Peacock subscription. Not much has been revealed for the upcoming season, but with it exclusively streaming, the possibilities are endless. It will surely be an installment fans won’t want to miss, and the wait will certainly be worth it.

While we wait, though, make sure to stay tuned for more of Meloni's Olympic adventures on social media, and watch the games for yourself on NBC and Peacock.