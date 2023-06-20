Julia Louis-Dreyfus And Sopranos Alum Michael Imperioli Remember Working With James Gandolfini On The Anniversary Of His Death

James Gandolfini , known for his unforgettable portrayal of Anthony "Tony" Soprano in the groundbreaking HBO Crime Drama The Sopranos , is one of those rare actors whose work leaves a lasting impact for generations to come. On the tenth anniversary of Gandolfini's untimely passing , his fellow co-stars are taking a moment to remember him. Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Michael Imperioli, a beloved member of the Sopranos cast , recently shared heartfelt tributes, reminiscing about their experiences working alongside the immensely talented actor.

Although widely recognized for his portrayal of a tough New Jersey Mob Boss, the actor showed a completely different side according to Julia Louis-Dreyfus, his co-star in the romantic comedy-drama film Enough Said. In an interview with USA Today , the Black Widow actress shared her unique perspective on the late actor. Released three months after his passing, the 2013 film was one of his last and featured him as Albert, a kind-hearted and reserved single father. The plot revolves around Albert's blossoming relationship with Eva, a massage therapist played by Louis-Dreyfus. The talented Veep star expressed her deep admiration for the Cinema Verite actor, emphasizing:

What was so particularly touching about working with him is that I feel as if the character he played in ‘Enough Said’ was very close to who he was as a person: a tender-hearted guy, soft, a vulnerable, even insecure guy.

The Seinfeld alum's words highlight the genuine and sensitive nature that the True Romance actor brought to his performances. And those attributes certainly resonated with audiences and fellow actors alike.

Michael Imperioli, who played the iconic character Christopher Moltisanti on the mob drama, took to Instagram to pay tribute to his late co-star. The Goodfellas actor shared a favorite photograph of himself and James Gandolfini, remembering his on-screen uncle in a heartfelt caption as the "Batman" to his "Robin." You can see the post below:

Years after the Zero Dark Thirty star’s death, his profound influence still resonates with his co-stars. The actor passed away unexpectedly while in Italy for the 59th Taormina Film Festival, leaving Hollywood shocked. Michael Imperioli, like others, carries the lasting impact of James Gandolfini's presence, a testament to the enduring effect he had on those who knew and admired him.

His portrayal of mob boss Tony in the critically acclaimed series earned him multiple Emmy awards over the course of six seasons. In a recent Vanity Fair article, several of the actor’s colleagues and friends, including Edie Falco and Julianna Margulies, shared their heartfelt recollections of working with the actor. They revealed that while he was renowned for his role as a criminal on and off camera, he was a warm and generous individual. In fact, some of his fellow Sopranos cast members recall him splitting one of his initial bonus checks among the entire cast, highlighting his kindness and generosity.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus joins forces once again with her Enough Said writer and director Nicole Holofcener for their latest film, You Hurt My Feelings. She's also set to return as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine in upcoming Marvel Movies. Meanwhile, The Many Saints of Newark actor received well-deserved acclaim for his portrayal of Dominic Di Grasso in HBO's The White Lotus season 2, a performance that is bound to leave a lasting impression. However, fans of The Sopranos will likely always hold Imperioli in high regard for his memorable role as Christopher.

One would think that James Gandolfini would be incredibly happy for his colleague and what they've achieved. And in turn, I would imagine that they'll continue to hold his spirit close as they continue to produce art as he once did.