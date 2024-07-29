The Plot Thickens In Justin Timberlake's DWI Arrest As His Legal Team Allegedly May Have Found An Ace In The Hole

Justin Timberlake's fallout following an arrest for an alleged DWI has continued to follow the pop superstar as he moves forward with major business deals and keeps his world tour going, but it may not be a problem much longer. New reports points to the Trolls star's legal team arriving at a possible defense that could lead to a judge saying "Bye Bye Bye" to this case.

Beyond the news that the bartender that night didn't overserve Justin Timberlake, more updates supporting the pop star have arrived, thanks to TMZ. While there are no guarantees when it comes to the success of defense claims and the legal system, it seems his defense is counting on this being their ace in the hole in getting this whole thing dismissed. Here's what was learned.

How A Friend Of Justin Timberlake May Help Get The Case Thrown Out

According to this new report, Justin Timberlake was being followed by friends when he was pulled over for his arrest. An unnamed woman and her husband had been behind him in another car and pulled over when the police stopped him. When the actor was arrested, the woman was allowed to drive his rental car back to her house.

How This May Help Justin Timberlake's DWI Case

According to the report, the woman arrived at the hotel where Justin Timberlake partied with friends, two hours before he arrived. It's alleged that this woman was drinking before Timberlake arrived, and yet the officers felt she was sober enough to take the singer's rental car back to her home without issue.

Edward Burke Jr., the legal attorney for Justin Timberlake, believes that this version of events will be enough to get the DWI case against him dismissed. If the officers were unable to "properly evaluate" the abilities of someone who was self-admittedly drinking before Timberlake, that could allegedly be enough to convince a judge that things weren't handled correctly.

As this plan is coming together, reports say that Timberlake's wife Jessica Biel remains at his side despite being disappointing that it happened. The singer has made jokes about the arrest since then, trying to downplay the headlines surrounding the situation. Justin Timberlake went viral on social media after reports alleged he claimed the arrest would "ruin the tour" to the arresting officer, and anonymous people came forward and said his drinking issues were an open secret in Hollywood. It remains to be seen how this upcoming legal case will play out and whether it will continue or be dismissed.

CinemaBlend is tracking updates on Justin Timberlake and what other celebrities are up to in the world of entertainment. Stick with us as we see if his defense team is successful in getting his DWI case dismissed, or if this ordeal will officially go to trial.