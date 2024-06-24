Bartender Who Served Justin Timberlake Has Spoken Out About The Pop Singer's Martini Claim
The singer previously claimed that he only had one drink.
In the aftermath of Justin Timberlake’s DWI arrest in New York, reported details regarding what occurred that night have steadily been shared via official reports and insiders. It’s currently known that the 43-year-old superstar was stopped after midnight on Tuesday, June 18 and that before he was taken into custody he’d been advised not to drive on a prior occasion that night. It’s mentioned in the police’s report on the matter that Timberlake told authorities he’d only had a single drink before he eventually got on the road. Now, the bartender who allegedly served the singer that night is speaking out on his martini claim.
Reports previously indicated that the “Suit & Tie” performer was hanging out at the American Hotel in Sag Harbor amid his The Forget Tomorrow World Tour. He was allegedly with friends at the time, which is mentioned in the report as well. And, aside from the single martini claim, the Grammy winner also apparently said that he was following his buddies home. As for the martini, the bartender who served the star confirmed to People that he did indeed only have one drink. And another employee backed up the assertion while speaking with the outlet:
Justin Timberlake was reportedly stopped twice by officer Michael Arkinson that night. According to the report, the multi hyphenate’s eyes “were bloodshot and glassy” at the time. It was also noted that a “strong odor of an alcoholic beverage was emanating from his breath.” He was later taken into custody and, after remaining in jail overnight, he was arranged early in the morning, before being “released on his own recognizance.” In addition to the DWI charge, Timberlake also received court citations for “running a stop sign and not traveling in the correct traffic lane.” As for why he was charged with driving while intoxicated, his lawyer, Ed Burke, said that it stemmed from his client refusing a breath test at the time.
As of right now, Justin Timberlake is expected to appear in court virtually on July 26. It currently remains to be seen how this will impact his ongoing tour in the long run.
