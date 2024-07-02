Justin Timberlake Apparently Had The Jokes About His DWI During Recent Concert

It’s been two weeks since Justin Timberlake was arrested for driving while intoxicated and, since then, various reports have surfaced in regard to the incident. A court date has also been set, and the hearing will take place later this month. All the while, the artist himself has seemingly been trying to move on from the situation, which saw him taken into custody in New York. Nevertheless, Timberlake has evidently addressed the matter as he continues with his latest tour. He just did so during a recent show and, apparently, in this case, he had some jokes.

The 43-year-old singer is currently in the midst of his The Forget Tomorrow World Tour, during which he’s been making stops across the country. Just a few days ago, he performed a concert in Boston, where he used part of the show to take a breather and address the massive audience. Fans in attendance were recording and, per a video shared by Perez Hilton on X , there was a moment when the entertainer made a quip involving a car. Per the video, he said:

So, uh, is there anyone here tonight that is driving… No, I’m just kidding.

Justin Timberlake didn’t explicitly mention his DWI arrest, though it would seem that he was indeed aiming to poke fun at his own situation. The comments garnered laughs from many of the concert’s attendees, based on the video. However, some people – including Perez Hilton and several users who commented on his post – were not pleased with the sentiments.

As previously mentioned, this isn’t the first time that the Grammy winner seemingly alluded to his legal issue. Days after his DWI stop, he took to the stage at The United Center in Chicago and expressed gratitude to his fans for sticking with him over the years. According to People , the “Mirrors” singer acknowledged the “fellowship and the love of what is almost three decades together.” He also added the following thoughts:

You have been such a big and beautiful part of my life and sometimes I can't find the words to show my gratitude that you guys just keep riding with me and riding with me. … I know sometimes I'm hard to love but you keep on loving me and I love you right back.

More on Justin Timberlake (Image credit: MTV) Insider Explains How The Cops Allegedly Got Tipped Off When It Came To Justin Timberlake Getting Behind The Wheel

On Tuesday, June 18, shortly after midnight, Justin Timberlake was arrested in Long Island’s Sag Harbor after meeting up with friends at the American Hotel. Since the arrest, it’s been reported that the star was actually stopped twice that night and, during the first time, he was “advised not to drive.” The same officer who pulled him over in that instance is the same one who ultimately stopped him. After being held overnight, he was arraigned and received a single DWI charge. At the time, Timberlake claimed he’d only consumed one drink that evening – a martini – and that claim was backed up by the bartender who served him. Still, insiders have subsequently alleged that Timberlake is “hiding” a “real drinking problem.”

In the aftermath of the incident, reports have suggested that both Justin Timberlake and wife Jessica Biel have moved on . More recently, the Candy actress even rooted her hubby on at one of his Madison Square Garden shows. While Biel was purportedly “disappointed” with how everything transpired, she’s also said to be “relieved” that no one was hurt. Timberlake – who was spotted walking in New York just recently – is scheduled to appear in court virtually on July 26. As for whether or not he’ll seemingly reference his DWI case during a concert again, one can only speculate.