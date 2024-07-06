Justin Timberlake Is Making A Major Business Move Following His DWI Arrest, And Tiger Woods Is Involved

Weeks after Justin Timberlake was arrested for driving while intoxicated, it seems he’s been aiming to move on from the situation. The 43-year-old singer has since jumped back into the Forget Tomorrow World Tour, having made stops in several cities in recent days. All the while, Timberlake even apparently joked about the matter during one of his concerts. His musical endeavors aside, it would now seem that the entertainer is looking to make a major business move. And, believe it or not, Tiger Woods is involved, as he and Timberlake are embarking on a new enterprise.

What Are Justin Timberlake And Tiger Woods Teaming Up To Do?

The two celebrities are reportedly looking to open up a new establishment in Scotland. According to ET , Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake are planning to open a high-end sports bar in St. Andrews. The location that they’ve settled upon for their business is currently New Picture House Cinema, which was originally built in 1930. As noted by the news outlet, Timberlake and Woods recently received the go-ahead to convert the space. The bar is set to be an extension of the T-Squared Social, which already has a location in New York.

It’s worth noting that this isn’t the first time that the athlete and the music man have teamed up for business purposes. As it stands, they’re both shareholders in the Nexus Luxury Collection real estate company. When it comes to their latest collaboration, they reportedly settled upon St. Andrews, in part, because of its connection to the game of golf. Said location is home to “The Old Course,” which was established in 1552. The “Mirrors” singer is a massive fan of the sport and was recently spotted walking to a lesson in New York. And, of course, the four-time PGA Champion is one of the greatest players to ever pick up a club.

When it comes to T-Squared Social in St. Andrews, the place will apparently be very similar to the New York location. The space is set to offer a variety of activities, including darts, golf simulators and duckpin bowling. And the icing on the cake is that the location’s movie roots won’t completely be done away with. It would seem that the two businessmen plan to maintain two screens from the cinema, which has been experiencing financial difficulties in recent years. All in all, this sounds like quite a venture, which could prove to be lucrative.

What’s Going On With Justin Timberlake’s Legal Situation?

As he proceeds with his business plans, Justin Timberlake is still dealing with loose ends from his DWI situation. He was arrested in New York’s Sag Harbor after midnight on Tuesday, June 18. Timberlake was taken into custody after the same officer previously stopped him and advised him not to drive. At the time, the Trolls star – who’d met up with friends at the American Hotel that evening – stated that he’d only had one drink that night. That assertion was later echoed by the bartender who served him that night. Timberlake was ultimately charged with one DWI count. He’s currently set to appear in court virtually on July 26.

The Grammy winner seemingly acknowledged his situation during a concert at The United Center in Chicago. As noted by People , he thanked fans for having his back over the years, though he didn’t explicitly mention his arrest. He’s also received support from Jessica Biel, who attended a show in New York just recently. Per sources, Biel was “relieved” that no one was harmed in the situation but was “disappointed” that it happened at all. She and her husband, who share two children, have reportedly left the remainder of the situation in the hands of their legal team and are looking towards the future.

While it’s unclear as to how long Justin Timberlake and Tiger Woods’ latest joint venture has been in the works. Regardless of that though, the fact that plans are now officially moving forward would seemingly signify a spot of good news for the singer following his arrest. We’ll have to wait and see how everything works out on that front, and the same is true when it comes to Timberlake’s upcoming court hearing.